Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead have a 'serious' romance

We all know that it can be difficult to bounce back from any kind of major disappointment in life, and that includes those of a romantic kind. Such a situation can be even harder when you're a celebrity, especially if your romantic life has already been the subject of gossip or topic of conversation whenever you happen to be interviewed. Celebrity IOU: Joyride co-host Ant Anstead surprised fans when word started circling that he'd begun dating Oscar winner Renée Zellweger earlier this summer. Now that the duo has (sorta) gone Instagram official, though, Anstead seems to have a strategy for handling all those questions about dating Zellweger: dodging them altogether.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO