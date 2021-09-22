Portrait of journalist acclaimed for Groveland Four reporting to be unveiled this week

Mabel Norris Reese A bronze portrait of a Lake County journalist acclaimed for her reporting on the Groveland Four case will be unveiled in Mount Dora on Friday. (Mount Dora)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A bronze portrait of a Lake County journalist acclaimed for her reporting on the Groveland Four case will be unveiled in Mount Dora on Friday.

The event scheduled for 10 a.m. at Sunset Park, called “A Celebration of Courage,” will honor journalist Mabel Norris Reese. It is open to the public.

Her reporting on the case of the Groveland Four, four African-American men falsely accused of raping a white teenager, shined a spotlight on corrupt Lake County Sheriff Willis McCall. As a result, the city said Reese became a target of McCall whose colleagues detonated bombs at her home, burned a cross in her yard, poisoned her dog, and vandalized her newspaper office.

McCall also launched a rival newspaper to challenge Reese’s Mount Dora Topic.

“Few women in America, especially female journalists and investigative reporters, are represented in sculptures and portraits,” said Gary McKechnie, founder of the Mabel Norris Reese Tribute Fund. “With fewer than 10% of statues in America representing women, Mabel deserves to be remembered; not just to remind us of the importance of a free press, but to remind everyone of their role as citizens in a democratic society.”

Channel 9 was the first to report on Tuesday that a summary of the FDLE investigation into the Groveland Four case had been released. Click here to read its findings.

Funding Reese project began with donations from across the country through GoFundMe, and continued with grants from the Mount Dora Public Arts Commission, Mount Dora Community Trust, and other personal contributions.

For more information, click here.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<