The Fortnite iOS version is unlikely to return to the Apple App Store anytime soon. In fact, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney estimates that it could take as long as five years. Fortnite has been embroiled in ongoing legal battles with Apple and Google around the world that were kicked off when Epic Games introduced the "Epic Direct Payment" system into the mobile version of its Battle Royale. This resulted in the game being pulled from the Apple App Store within a few hours and removed from Google Play a few more hours after that. Now, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has an update on what's going on with Fortnite on mobile.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO