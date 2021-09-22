CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't Expect Fortnite On Apple Devices For Years

By John Carson
Game Informer Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a judge’s decision early last week and a notable injunction, we have an update on the legal feud between Epic Games and Apple from Epic’s top executive, Tim Sweeney. In a Twitter thread today, Sweeney discussed the ongoing fraught relationship between the two companies, revealing that Apple will not be restoring Fortnite to the App Store for the foreseeable future. His thread began with the claim that “Apple lied.”

