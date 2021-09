The Panthers hit the road for the first time to face off with the Texans on Week 3 Thursday Night Football. While the Panthers are eyeing a 3-0 start on the back of a dominant defense and exciting offense, the Texans are looking to remain in first place in their division. This is your opportunity to squeeze Christian McCaffrey into your NFL DFS lineups. He may be the closest we see to a 100-percent owned and "MVP'd" player for FanDuel single game contests, but zigging on this zag does not have as much appeal as joining the herd.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO