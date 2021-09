**This is an official release from the Tompkins County Health Department. Tompkins Weekly did not write this article.**. The Tompkins County Health Department is reporting two COVID-19 related deaths of Tompkins County residents that occurred on September 13. TCHD has confirmed that both patients who passed away at Cayuga Medical Center were fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and that both were elders.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO