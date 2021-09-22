CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How Eli Manning's emotional return to MetLife Stadium sets stage for Giants Ring of Honor

timestelegram.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD – The game day emotions came rushing back the moment Eli Manning pulled his family SUV into the MetLife Stadium parking lot. His two oldest daughters, Ava and Lucy, were by his side as the New York Giants' legendary quarterback made his way through the security entrance and to the concourse outside the team's Legacy Club for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate a partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health.

www.timestelegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Peyton and Eli Manning on 'Monday Night Football': How to watch ESPN's new MegaCast for 2021 NFL season

The Manning brothers are returning to the gridiron — just in a different way. Over the next three seasons, Peyton and Eli Manning will host an alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football titled “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli,” which will air on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The brothers will broadcast 10 games in each of those years for a total of 30.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Tom Coughlin
Big Blue View

A return a year in the making: What it was like to be back at MetLife Stadium

It starts with the sandwiches. During football season, my grandfather, Poppop as we know him, calls me every Tuesday or Wednesday to ask me what type of sandwich I want from Tommy’s Taste of Italy for Sunday’s game. While I switch up my order, my grandfather orders a tuna wrap and a Pellegrino. Every time.
NFL
wmleader.com

Eli Manning attends Giants game as spectator for first time

You know how those on the outside say things like “This is a big year for so-and-so” at the start of a new season, putting, if not heat, certainly attention on certain players?. Eli Manning, now an outsider (sort of), does that too. “I’m excited for the team,” Manning said...
NFL
Newsday

Eli Manning's new Giants experience: Football as a spectator sport

Among the fans who filed into MetLife Stadium on Sunday for the Giants' opener against the Broncos, the first game since the pandemic with a full crowd of season-ticket holders, was a first-timer embracing his experience. He said he was looking forward to "enjoying it and rooting the team on." He noted he hoped to make such excursions with his wife and kids a "family tradition." And as he stood in the wide concourse of the building a few hours before kickoff he looked around like a tourist. "This is all kind of foreign territory for me," he said, trying to find landmarks to tell him where he was and where he had to be. "I have to learn my way around a little bit."
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Giants’ Daniel Jones tops Eli Manning’s best rushing year in single game

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had a solid game even in a loss against the Washington Football Team on Thursday night. Jones was 22-for-32 with 249 passing yards and a touchdown pass. He didn’t throw an interception, nor did he fumble the ball, and that’s a win for someone who is among the leaders in turnovers since he entered the league in 2019.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metlife Stadium#Giants Stadium#American Football#Giants Ring#The New York Giants#Legacy Club#The Atlanta Falcons#Big Blue#Ole Miss#Twitter#Frank S Red Hot#Giants Com
New York Post

Giants can’t screw up Eli Manning’s jersey retirement with dud

The Giants owe it to Eli Manning to refrain from crummy football this Sunday. It is his day. Manning gets inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor — the 43rd individual to get in — and becomes the 13th player to have his number retired by the Giants when his No. 10 gets put away for posterity. It would be a nice touch if the Giants currently wearing the unretired jerseys actually show up and give all involved something to cheer about.
NFL
New York Post

Giants’ Daniel Jones needs to end Eli Manning’s big day with a win

He showed Daniel Jones the ropes, showed him how a pro goes about his business, then was thrust into the awkward role as quarterback whisperer for the first time in his Only A Giant career. And now, on the Sunday when the Giants will retire Eli Manning’s No. 10 at...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Giants’ ineptitude helped push Eli Manning into retirement: ‘Too much’

If a few more draft picks had worked out, if a few more free-agent signings had hit, if a few more winning plays had been made in crunch time over the past decade, maybe Eli Manning would be quarterbacking the Giants against the Falcons this Sunday. Instead Manning’s career will...
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Eli Manning talks legacy ahead of Giants’ jersey retirement ceremony

The New York Giants will retire Eli Manning’s No. 10 jersey Sunday when the team hosts the Atlanta Falcons, almost two years after Manning called it a career. Manning played 16 seasons for the Giants, from 2004 to 2019, getting an opportunity to start in place of veteran, future Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and later relinquishing the job to Daniel Jones. The two-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP was asked Thursday about his legacy and what he would want to be remembered for the most.
NFL
Newsday

Eli Manning's Giants career comes full circle on Sunday

Considering how well things have gone so far in Eli Manning’s second career, there’s a decent chance a younger generation of NFL fans will come to know him as the guy cracking jokes with older brother Peyton on Monday Night Football broadcasts. The Manning brothers have created a fascinating new out-of-the-box format for broadcasting games on their ESPN2 telecast, where the inside football analysis is captivating and the jokes and teasing between these two famous football siblings is hilarious.
NFL
New York Post

Listen to Episode 73 of ‘Blue Rush’: Eli Manning Talks Career, Giants Ring of Honor, Broadcasting

Mighty 10. Eli Manning doesn’t love the spotlight and all the attention on him. But on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, he will rightfully get all of it. The two-time Super Bowl champion Giants quarterback and future Hall of Famer will have his No. 10 retired and be inducted into the Giants Ring of Honor. It will be a special day in East Rutherford in a place he made his home for 16 seasons.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants news, 9/24: Eli Manning’s early days, Azeez Ojulari, more

A side of Eli we don’t hear much about: the redshirt freshman practical joker. “What I would call Eli is: a great crossover leader,” Cutcliffe said. “Because it’s defense, it’s offense, it’s any position. He has the ability of not taking himself too seriously, there’s no ego. He’s easy to like he’s sincere, he’s all of those things. Easy E you know? There’s a lot of people that play with the intensity he has that kinda carry that intensity around all the time or maybe can even be a little standoffish but not Eli, he’s pretty much an open book. He’s a lot of fun.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy