How Eli Manning's emotional return to MetLife Stadium sets stage for Giants Ring of Honor

Among the fans who filed into MetLife Stadium on Sunday for the Giants' opener against the Broncos, the first game since the pandemic with a full crowd of season-ticket holders, was a first-timer embracing his experience. He said he was looking forward to "enjoying it and rooting the team on." He noted he hoped to make such excursions with his wife and kids a "family tradition." And as he stood in the wide concourse of the building a few hours before kickoff he looked around like a tourist. "This is all kind of foreign territory for me," he said, trying to find landmarks to tell him where he was and where he had to be. "I have to learn my way around a little bit."

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO