CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears had to ask sons' permission to post birthday tribute

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears had to ask sons' permission to post birthday tribute. Singer Britney Spears had to ask her sons' permission to wish them a happy birthday on her Instagram page.

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mic

Jamie Spears reportedly wants $2 million to step down as Britney's conservator

According to Britney Spears' new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, her father is trying to weasel an additional $2 million away from the pop star before he agrees to step down as her conservator. You see, Jamie Spears filed legal documents in early August saying he intended to step aside as his daughter's guardian. But he provided no timeline for doing so, instead saying he'd work with the court to ensure an "orderly transition to a new conservator." It wasn't exactly the "Britney is free" moment her fans hoped for.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander reacts to her engagement

Britney Spears’ ex-husband of 55 hours, Jason Alexander, is wishing the “Lucky” pop star well following news of her recent engagement to actor Sam Asghari. “I’m always going to love her,” he said in a new interview. “If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
AOL Corp

Monica Lewinsky says the many apologies to Britney Spears are 'long overdue'

Monica Lewinsky, whose infamous affair with President Bill Clinton while she worked as an unpaid intern at the White House made her endless fodder for the media in the '90s, feels for Britney Spears, who kicked off her high-profile career in the same decade. And she's glad to see that, following the success of Framing Britney Spears, people like Spears's ex Justin Timberlake, comedian Sarah Silverman, blogger Perez Hilton and more have apologized for the jokes and jabs they made years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Sam Asghari: ‘I Can’t Believe It!’

Heading to the altar! Britney Spears is engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari after nearly five years of dating. The “Gimme More” singer, 39, shared the exciting news moments before the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off, garnering several congratulatory messages from fans. “I can’t f–king believe it!!!!!!” she wrote via Instagram alongside a video showing off her dazzling new diamond ring on Sunday, September 12.
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Britney Spears Ended Her Marriage to K-Fed in 2006 Because His Bad Partying Habits Were No Longer Tolerable

After nearly two years of marriage and two children together, Britney Spears filed for divorce from Kevin Federline due to “irreconcilable differences.” Fifteen years later, Britney announces her engagement to Sam Asghari. Britney and her former backup dancer and rapper, Kevin Federline, had a tumultuous public breakup, followed by Britney’s...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Britney Spears Still Wants One Part of Her Conservatorship to Stay in Place

The Britney Spears conservatorship case has brought forth several understandable concerns as Jamie Spears begins the process to step aside. But for anyone doubting that the pop star can’t handle it all alone, she’s asking for guidance once the conservatorship ceases to control her anymore — and it’s a really wise move for Britney. Apparently, she would like for Jodi Montgomery, who has been on her team as her care manager, to stick around after this entire legal mess is over, according to TMZ. That would mean taking on an adviser role to help her manage her household and to stay...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday
lincolnnewsnow.com

Britney Spears' engagement ring engraved with 'Lioness' tribute

Britney Spears's engagement ring has been engraved with the word "Lioness". The 'Toxic' singer announced on Sunday (12.09.21) she had got engaged to Sam Asghari after almost six years together and it's been revealed the 27-year-old fitness trainer helped design her stunning diamond ring in collaboration with Forever Diamonds NY.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
editorials24.com

Britney Spears updates fans on ‘very private’ sons

Britney Spears’ love for her kids is not only “stronger than yesterday” but than ever before. The pop superstar, 39, updated fans on her “very private” sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 — whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — in a belated birthday tribute shared Tuesday.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
AOL Corp

Britney Spears shares a rare glimpse into the lives of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15

Britney Spears is sharing rare insight into the lives of her teen sons. Sean Preston and Jayden James — the boys she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — turned 16 and 15 respectively earlier this month. Now back on Instagram, the pop star revealed how she celebrated their birthdays as well as some tidbits about their lives, making a point not to overshare.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Tells Court Her Dad’s Still Messing With Her Wedding

Britney Spears is taking steps to hammer out a prenuptial agreement with her fiancé Sam Asghari — and having her estranged dad Jamie Spears still at the helm of her estate is a problem, her lawyer claims in a new court filing. The new paperwork, filed Wednesday and obtained by Rolling Stone, is calling for Jamie’s ouster as conservator of the pop star’s estate on a much faster timetable than Jamie proposed in his surprise September 7th petition to terminate his daughter’s 13-year conservatorship. While Jamie had asked for a January court hearing on his petition, Britney and her new lawyer,...
RELATIONSHIPS
kiss951.com

Britney Spears Shares Rare Update on ‘Extremely Independent’ Sons

Britney Spears shared a heartwarming Instagram message dedicated to her sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15. On Tuesday, September 21, the singer posted a photo that featured the quote, “There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and a son.”. She captioned the photo,...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Unveils Britney Spears Doc With First Teaser

A new Britney Spears documentary is coming. Netflix confirmed the rumored film on Tuesday by tweeting an 18-second teaser with an alert that a full trailer will debut tomorrow. Titled Britney vs Spears, the clip features a voicemail left by Spears to a lawyer at 12:29 a.m. on Jan. 21, 2009. “Hi, my name is Britney Spears,” she is heard saying. “I called you earlier. I’m calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship…” Documentarian Erin Lee Carr, whose name had been buzzed about for months as being involved, confirmed to The Hollywood...
CELEBRITIES
fox10phoenix.com

Britney Spears asks for end to conservatorship in new court filing

LOS ANGELES - Britney Spears said in a court filing Wednesday that she agrees with her father that the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money since 2008 should be terminated. The filing in Los Angeles Superior Court from Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart says she "fully consents" to "expeditiously"...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy