DENVER (KDVR/WATE) — Fall is officially here and with it, comes seasonal allergies. From coughing, to sneezing, and even that scratchy throat, how can you tell the difference between your allergies and COVID-19? The answer might not be as simple as it seems. The easiest way to determine the difference is by getting a COVID-19 test.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO