New, Long-Term Black Lives Matter Public Art Piece Installed at Seattle City Hall

By Kelsey Nyland
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago
SEATTLE (September 22, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan and the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture (ARTS) today announced that a new, long-term Black Lives Matter public art piece has been installed at Seattle City Hall. The sidewalk installation reads, “Black Lives Matter, Enough is Enough,” and spans 4th Ave between Cherry St. and James St. This is a long-term installation that will remain in place for years, and will be regularly maintained by the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). The installation was created in response to community requests and was designed in partnership with local arts organizations.

“The City of Seattle is proud to partner with community leaders to create this new, long-term installation celebrating Black Lives Matter in front of Seattle City Hall. For years to come, all those who pass through 4th and Cherry will see this celebration of the profound impact the Black Lives Matter movement is having on our city and country. I’m grateful to our community partners and City staff who made this installation a reality,” said Mayor Durkan.

In 2020, community leaders – including the Center on Contemporary Art and Onyx Fine Arts Collective – requested that the City invest in an installation in support of Black Lives Matter outside City Hall.

“The Seattle “BLACK LIVES MATTER, enough is enough” mural is a concerted global statement and reminder to our leaders and all people of the need for systemic change in racial justice,” said Earnest D. Thomas, president, Onyx Fine Arts Collective.

SDOT will provide long-term maintenance for the sidewalk installation. The department used an application method that will provide durability and design integrity for at least five years, after which more frequent maintenance could be needed.

“The Black Lives Matter sidewalk installation is a potent reminder of our shared responsibility to counteract racism wherever and however it manifests,” said SDOT Director Sam Zimbabwe. “We are fortunate to have a talented in-house team that includes an experienced muralist and staff with the expertise necessary install and preserve a durable installation for the years to come as we work toward racial justice.” Residents can find more information on the City’s downtown COVID-19 recovery efforts at www.seattle.gov/covidrecovery

Comments / 29

Dave Smith
4d ago

Yeah, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. The No 1 cause of death for black males 50yrs & younger is MURDER by other black males....but PLEASE tell me more how bad white people are..🤣🤣🤣🤣🖕

Reply(1)
21
A_BucketHead
4d ago

Seattle is a shithole. When I saw the picture of Haitians in Texas under a bridge, I thought that was Seattle.

Reply(1)
14
Carol Kasberger
3d ago

it should also say white life matters hispanic life matters and Asian life matters ALL COLORS MATTER PERIOD

Reply(1)
8
 

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Sawant Celebrates Central District Community Organizing to Win $500,000 for Garfield Super Block

“Garfield community members came together and worked with our Council office and we won. Now we must build our 2022 People’s Budget movement to continue to win funds for affordable housing and social services.”. Councilmember Kshama Sawant (District 3, Central Seattle), chair of the Council’s Sustainability and Renters Rights Committee,...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force Updates // Lower Bridge Access Update // West Seattle Transit Service // Terminal 5 Quiet Zone // Proof of Vaccination in Public Places

First of all, the bridge repair remains on schedule for mid-2022. Secondly, the West Seattle Water taxi will maintain daytime operating hours during the winter, instead of going to the regular winter schedule on October 15th. Thanks to King County and SDOT for working together to make this happen, and to City voters for approving the Seattle Transit Measure last year to provide funding.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Sawant: We must all back the courageous Carpenters’ strike!

Workers have been pressed from all sides and our conditions have been deteriorating. Meanwhile, just since the COVID crisis began, American billionaires have become nearly two trillion dollars richer. And the bosses have raked in trillions more over the last decade, while workers fell behind. Seattle home prices have blown up 93 percent during that period. Rents in Seattle have increased by over 25 percent this year alone. Carpenters increasingly cannot afford to live in the city they help build.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Adrian Diaz Issue Statements on Upcoming Council Vote on SPD Hiring and Retention Funding

Seattle (September 13, 2021) Ahead of the Seattle City Council’s 2022 meeting on the Seattle Police Department budget, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan and Police Chief Adrian Diaz released the following statement urging the Seattle City Council to support funding for a hiring and retention plan that helps our City reimagine policing while addressing the urgent staffing crisis at the Seattle Police Department.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

$27 Million in Federally-Funded Pandemic Relief Coming for King County Cultural Organizations

Seattle Office of Arts & Culture and 4Culture partner to streamline process for the sector. The Seattle Office of Arts & Culture (ARTS) and 4Culture are working with our partners at King County to build new COVID-19 relief programs for the cultural sector, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Our shared goal is to put these federal dollars to work supporting as many King County cultural organizations and producers as possible.
KING COUNTY, WA
Seattle, Washington

How Creative Strategies Can Build Relationships and Awareness within Racial Equity Learning Cohorts Focused on Environmental Justice

How can individuals use arts, culture, mindfulness, and embodiment to help transform systems and institutions toward racial and environmental justice? One potential approach is through learning cohort models. Our office (ARTS) partnered with the Seattle Office for Civil Rights, the Seattle Office of Sustainability and Environment, and Seattle Public Utilities...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Releases Newly Updated Urban Forest Management Plan

Trees are fundamental to the character of Seattle and to our quality of life. In our rapidly changing climate, Seattle’s urban forest is an increasingly important asset, playing a critical role in mitigating climate change impacts, including heat island effects, as well as supporting Seattle’s public health, providing habitat for wildlife, creating spaces for exploration and enjoyment, cleaning our air and water, and reducing the quantity of stormwater runoff, further helping water quality.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

