New, Long-Term Black Lives Matter Public Art Piece Installed at Seattle City Hall

SEATTLE (September 22, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan and the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture (ARTS) today announced that a new, long-term Black Lives Matter public art piece has been installed at Seattle City Hall. The sidewalk installation reads, “Black Lives Matter, Enough is Enough,” and spans 4th Ave between Cherry St. and James St. This is a long-term installation that will remain in place for years, and will be regularly maintained by the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). The installation was created in response to community requests and was designed in partnership with local arts organizations.

“The City of Seattle is proud to partner with community leaders to create this new, long-term installation celebrating Black Lives Matter in front of Seattle City Hall. For years to come, all those who pass through 4th and Cherry will see this celebration of the profound impact the Black Lives Matter movement is having on our city and country. I’m grateful to our community partners and City staff who made this installation a reality,” said Mayor Durkan.

In 2020, community leaders – including the Center on Contemporary Art and Onyx Fine Arts Collective – requested that the City invest in an installation in support of Black Lives Matter outside City Hall.

“The Seattle “BLACK LIVES MATTER, enough is enough” mural is a concerted global statement and reminder to our leaders and all people of the need for systemic change in racial justice,” said Earnest D. Thomas, president, Onyx Fine Arts Collective.

SDOT will provide long-term maintenance for the sidewalk installation. The department used an application method that will provide durability and design integrity for at least five years, after which more frequent maintenance could be needed.

“The Black Lives Matter sidewalk installation is a potent reminder of our shared responsibility to counteract racism wherever and however it manifests,” said SDOT Director Sam Zimbabwe. “We are fortunate to have a talented in-house team that includes an experienced muralist and staff with the expertise necessary install and preserve a durable installation for the years to come as we work toward racial justice.” Residents can find more information on the City’s downtown COVID-19 recovery efforts at www.seattle.gov/covidrecovery