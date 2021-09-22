“Hope Rising”: Hosted by Dr. John Grenfell with guest Dr. Jim Garlow

On this episode of Hope Rising, host John Grenfell welcomes Dr. Jim Garlow, pastor, author, and CEO of Well Versed on to the show. Jim is the author of many books and takes people not only through God’s Word but also how it applies to politics, and our political leaders. His organization Well Versed has a mission of, “Bringing biblical principles of governance to Government Leaders and the people who elect them.” For more information on Jim or Well Versed please visit their website www.WellVersedWorld.org.