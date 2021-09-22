CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
If Taylor Heinicke can't figure out Heineken endorsement, Bud Light is 'ready and waiting'

Byron Pringle just signed on with Pringles to create a Kansas City BBQ flavor stack of chips, so it just seems to be that time of year when athletes with food-related last names start to figure out their endorsements and branding opportunities. And though Heinicke and Heineken aren't an identical match, unlike the case of the aforementioned Chiefs wide receiver, the Washington quarterback seems to be a good fit with... Bud Light?

