How many steps a day really lead to a longer life?
You’ve probably heard that 10,000 steps a day can lead to better health and longer life. But have you ever wondered why 10,000 steps?. As we’ve noted in a previous issue, the idea of taking 10,000 steps a day was cooked up in the mid-1960s by marketers for Yamasa Toki, a Japanese company looking to sell their step meter. They came up with the figure by combining the average step count of a person doing everyday tasks with the number of steps in a 30-minute walk.easyhealthoptions.com
Comments / 0