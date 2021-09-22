Beach Fossils Reworked Their Songs As Jazz Piano Ballads For New Album The Other Side Of Life
Beach Fossils’ sound evolved quite a bit over the course of the 2010s, from a dreamy ragtag lo-fi to a more mature, immaculately sighing form of guitar-pop. None of that prepared us for the band’s radical transformation on the forthcoming The Other Side Of Life: Piano Ballads. As the title implies, the album finds Dustin Payseur reimagining tracks from across Beach Fossils’ catalog as jazz piano ballads seasoned with saxophone, upright bass, and brushed drums. Judging by lead single “This Year,” which originally appeared on 2017’s Somersault, it works pretty well!www.stereogum.com
