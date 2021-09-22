CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Fossils Reworked Their Songs As Jazz Piano Ballads For New Album The Other Side Of Life

By Chris DeVille
Stereogum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeach Fossils’ sound evolved quite a bit over the course of the 2010s, from a dreamy ragtag lo-fi to a more mature, immaculately sighing form of guitar-pop. None of that prepared us for the band’s radical transformation on the forthcoming The Other Side Of Life: Piano Ballads. As the title implies, the album finds Dustin Payseur reimagining tracks from across Beach Fossils’ catalog as jazz piano ballads seasoned with saxophone, upright bass, and brushed drums. Judging by lead single “This Year,” which originally appeared on 2017’s Somersault, it works pretty well!

www.stereogum.com

klbjfm.com

Mastodon announce new album ‘Hushed and Grim’ and share new song

After teasing its artwork on social media last week, Mastodon have officially announced their eighth studio album, Hushed and Grim, will be released on October 29. The 15-track album, produced by David Bottrill, was partially inspired by the death of longtime manager and friend of the band Nick John. John passed away in 2018 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
MUSIC
94.3 Lite FM

Hear Sting’s New Song ‘If It’s Love’ From Upcoming Album

Sting has announced a new album, The Bridge, which will arrive on Nov. 19. The first single from the LP, "If It's Love," is available now and can be heard below. "I’m certainly not the first songwriter to equate falling in or out of love with an incurable sickness, nor will I be the last,” Sting said in a press release. “’If It’s Love’ is my addition to that canon where the tropes of metaphorical symptoms, diagnosis and downright incapacity are all familiar enough to make each of us smile ruefully."
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Ouri Announces Debut Album, Shares Two New Songs: Listen

Ouri, the Montreal-based musician who recently collaborated with Helena Deland as Hildegard, has announced her debut solo album. Frame of a Fauna is out October 22. It features two new songs that have been shared today: “Chains” and “High & Choking Pt. 1.” The former arrives with a new video co-directed by Derek Branscombe and Ouri. Watch it below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Advance Base’s Surprise Covers Album Wall Of Tears & Other Songs I Didn’t Write

Owen Ashworth has written a lot of devastating songs. For years, Ashworth recorded under the name Casiotone For The Painfully Alone. Ashworth retired that moniker in 2010, and he’s been going by the name Advance Base ever since. Ashworth’s deeply sad 2018 album Animal Companionship was a big favorite around here. Today, though, Ashworth has followed Animal Companionship with a very different record. On his new LP Wall Of Tears & Other Songs I Didn’t Write, Ashworth has offered his versions of a number of other people’s songs.
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

Mickey Guyton Release Another New Song From Upcoming Album

Mickey Guyton has released a new song called “Love My Hair” from her upcoming debut album, Remember Her Name. She co-wrote the song for the new project which will be released on September 24th. Mickey said, “I wrote ‘Love My Hair’ after seeing a video of a little Black girl...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: The Album Leaf Debuts Reworked Version of “The MP”

This week Jimmy LaValle’s The Album Leaf is sharing a full re-recording of their seminal 2001 album, One Day I’ll Be On Time. The reworked version, One Day XX, sees LaValle working with his longtime collaborator James McAlister (Taylor Swift, Sufjan Stevens, The National) and his live band to reimagine each song with new arrangements and a new vision. The full record releases Friday, but LaValle has shared one last taste of the upcoming release with his newly reworked version of “The MP,” premiering with Under the Radar.
MUSIC
metalinjection

CYNIC Streams Beautiful New Song "Mythical Serpents", Announces New Album

Cynic has returned to us all with a new album called Ascension Codes due out November 26. The band is now streaming "Mythical Serpents", which is six-plus minutes of pure progressive bliss. "I invite you to sit back, close your eyes, and listen to 'Mythical Serpents' as a fully realized...
ROCK MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Jarvis Cocker Announces New Album, Shares Cover of Christophe’s 1965 Song “Aline”

Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker has announced the release of a new album titled Chansons D’Ennui Tip-Top, which will consist of covers of classic French songs. Cocker has subsequently released the album’s lead single, a cover of Christophe’s 1965 song “Aline.” The cover was originally featured in the first trailer for Wes Anderson’s latest film The French Dispatch, and the new album is meant to be somewhat of a companion piece to the film. Check out the “Aline” cover along with the original song and tracklist for the new album below. Above is the album’s cover art.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Richard Dawson and Circle Announce Album, Share New Song: Watch

English songwriter Richard Dawson and Finnish metal act Circle have joined forces on a new album. It’s called Henki and it’s out November 26 via Domino imprint Weird World. “Lily” is the first track they’ve shared from the project, and Dawson appears with snooker pro (and noted techno DJ) Steve Davis in the video, directed by Mika Taanila. Watch that and view the fulltrack list below.
MUSIC
InsideHook

Brian Wilson Announces New Album of Stripped-Down Beach Boys Songs

It’s been six years since Brian Wilson released a studio album, but the legendary musician just announced a new solo collection reimagining some of his Beach Boys classics. At My Piano, which will feature stripped-down versions of some of his most beloved material, is slated for a Nov. 19 release.
MUSIC
