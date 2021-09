There’s no rest to be had in the West. This past weekend was a show of mettle and a show of might for Los Angeles, beating the Padres three distinctly different ways as the series moved along. Friday night saw Julio Urias pitch 7 brilliant innings, bailing out a relatively quiet Dodgers offense en route to a 3-0 win. Saturday, a clutch home run by Mookie Betts put the Dodgers in front, only for San Diego to roar back against usually reliable relievers before Kenley Jansen shut the door. Sunday was a breeze by comparison – an 8-0 win brought about by a flurry of home runs and aided by an early injury to Blake Snell – and a historic afternoon for Max Scherzer on the mound.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO