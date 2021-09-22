CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC Included in Settlement Over Alleged False Claims for Federal Grant Funding

By Brighton McConnell
chapelboro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal prosecutor revealed UNC’s inclusion in a settlement on Tuesday regarding alleged false claims for grant funding. A release from the U.S. Justice Department announced the Chapel Hill university, as well as East Carolina University and the North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service, agreed to a settlement with the federal government over discrepancies in claims for funding from AmeriCorps. The agency, which says its mission is “to strengthen communities through community service,” often provides grant funding for salaries, school programs and student education awards.

