INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the near north side involving officers. It happened in the 500 block of Eugene Street. According to police, officers had attempted to make a traffic stop on a car at West 38th Street and MLK Street around 1:30 p.m. for an infraction. The car was a Honda Pilot and driven by a woman. When the officer tried to stop the SUV, it took off. The officer did not chase after it.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO