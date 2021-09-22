There’s an Amazing “Pumpkin” Deal at Tim Hortons For a Limited Time

There are few things more quintessentially Canadian than Tim Hortons. In 1964, the beloved chain opened its doors for the first time in Hamilton, Ontario, while simultaneously changing Canadian culture forever. At the time, a coffee from the restaurant only set you back a dime, and there were only two doughnut flavors to choose from: Apple Fritter and Dutchie (per Mental Floss). Today, Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain, serving over 5 million cups of coffee to loyal customers every day (via Tim Hortons). Because of Tim Hortons, Canadians drink more coffee than the French, Italians, and Americans, and eat more doughnuts per capita than any other country in the world. If that wasn't enough, its classic coffee order, "double-double," was added to the Canadian Oxford Dictionary in 2004, and defined as "a coffee with double cream and double sugar added" (via Global News).

