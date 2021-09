The Broncos are 2-0 to start the 2021 season, a surprise early-season contender in the AFC West. But their second straight win didn't come without a price. As the team announced Tuesday, Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb will undergo arthroscopic ankle surgery this week to repair an injury aggravated in Denver's Week 2 win over the Jaguars. As a result, the outside linebacker is likely headed to injured reserve, where he'll be sidelined at least three weeks, though NFL Network reports Chubb could miss anywhere from six to eight weeks, if not more, while in rehab.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO