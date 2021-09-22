CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yu-Gi-Oh Is Opening Up a Kaiba Corporation Store

By Megan Peters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYu-Gi-Oh is one of the most nostalgic anime series out there, and it knows how to bring the fandom together. While the trading card game and anime keep things afloat most days, things are about to heat up for an anniversary. Yu-Gi-Oh is turning 25 this month, and an actual Kaiba Corporation store is going to open to celebrate.

pocketgamer.com

Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS x Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V goes live next week

Konami Digital Entertainment has announced that Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links will enter into a collaboration with its anime and magna counterpart Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V on September 28th. The collab will feature new missions, cards, their archetypes and new skills. The new playable characters include Yuya, Zuzu, Gong and Sylvio. But the best part of this event is the long-awaited introduction of Pendulum Summons! This type allows players to summon numerous monsters simultaneously. You can easily turn the tide of a tough battle using this mechanic. Pendulum Summons will be added via an update in the coming week.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

How Many Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards Are There?

Yu-Gi-Oh! is a gigantic global franchise that has spawned one of the world’s most popular card games. The series started its life as a manga in Weekly Shōnen Jump in 1996. While the series was about many different games at first, one dubbed Magic and Wizards in its original appearance quickly became popular. It then took over the franchise, turning it into the card game-focused show we know today.
HOBBIES
hypebeast.com

The 25th-Anniversary 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Ultimate Kaiba Set Comes With Three Blue-Eyes White Dragons

Yu-Gi-Oh! is celebrating its 25th anniversary with another commemorative release in the form of Seto Kaiba’s briefcase and his entire playing deck. This “Ultimate Kaiba Set” also features all original artwork, 25th-anniversary branding, three copies of the Blue-Eyes White Dragon, and a bottom compartment that can hold 7,000 cards. There will also be three new cards included — Attack Guidance Armor, Life Shaver, and Magical Trick Mirror.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Yu-Gi-Oh's Original 1998 Website Is Still Up and Running

Yu-Gi-Oh has been around for more than twenty years, and the franchise is still thriving to this day. From its anime to its trading cards game, Yugi Muto unleashed a spell on the anime fandom that has yet to let up. Of course, plenty of fans who grew up with the series like to look back on the good old days they had. And now, we're here to tell you that you can literally look back at one of the anime's original websites.
COMICS
#The Kaiba Corporation#Konami#Twitter
ComicBook

Yu-Gi-Oh Announces Special Anniversary Collectible for Kaiba

Seto Kaiba has always been one of the most popular characters of Yu-Gi-Oh!, earning his title as one of the anime franchise's most beloved anti-hero as he would be willing to battle both hero and villain alike over the course of the first series of the anime, Duel Monsters. To help in celebrating the twenty-fifth anniversary of the franchise, the Official Card Game for Yu-Gi-Oh! is offering fans the opportunity to not only pick up some of Kaiba's most noteworthy cards but carry them in style with a briefcase of its very own.
COMICS
Siliconera

Yu-Gi-Oh Ultimate Kaiba Set Comes With Briefcase And His Deck

In commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Yu-Gi-Oh manga, Konami will release the Ultimate Kaiba Set. This set will consist of Kaiba’s 61-card deck, including his famous Blue Eyes White Dragons, and his briefcase. The Yu-Gi-Oh Ultimate Kaiba Set will cost 33,000 JPY and will come out in April 2022. Pre-orders are open from September 21 to October 31, 2021. [Thanks, SuperSolenoid01!]
COMICS
ComicBook

Yu-Gi-Oh Fans Celebrate the Manga's 25th Anniversary

Yu-Gi-Oh! fans are celebrating the manga's monumental 25th Anniversary! Kazuki Takahashi's original series first made its debut in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan in September 1996, and ever since has sparked a huge franchise that has not only included the original spin-off, but several anime projects, sequels, movies, video games, merchandise, and even a real life trading card game that fans still actively play today. It started out as a much different kind of series than fans know it as today, but has still captured the imaginations of fans all around the world.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Shares New Look at Cynthia's Comeback

Pokemon Journeys has shared a new look at Cynthia's comeback to the anime with a new trailer! Ash and Goh are continuing their adventures through every region of the Pokemon franchise introduced so far, and with it Ash has been steadily making his way through the toughest tournament in the franchise yet. Ash has been climbing the ranks of the World Coronation Series, and the anime's run in Japan has taken him to a higher tier than ever now that he's fighting his way through the Ultra Class in an attempt to get to the final tier.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Reveals Bad News for Subscribers

Nintendo has revealed a bit of bad news for those who might be subscribed to the publisher's Switch Online service. Specifically, it was confirmed recently that the service is going to be increasing in price for those who want access to everything that Nintendo Switch Online offers. And while the base version of the subscription platform won't be costing more, many of its best features are now going to be locked behind a greater paywall.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for October 2021 Potentially Leaked

Much as the September free games for PlayStation Plus leaked at the end of August, it would appear that the October PlayStation Plus free games lineup has also leaked ahead of an official reveal. While all of this should be taken with a grain of salt or even multiple grains, the same leaker that said -- correctly, I might add -- that Overcooked: All You Can Eat!, Hitman 2, and Predator: Hunting Grounds would be September's free games for PlayStation Plus has claimed that Hell Let Loose, Mortal Kombat X, and PGA Tour 2K21 will be October's free games for PlayStation Plus.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons to Introduce New Social Mechanic in Upcoming Book

Dungeons & Dragons is building out the importance of social interactions in an upcoming campaign setting book. This weekend, Wizards of the Coast is hosting D&D Celebration, a streaming event featuring panels of D&D experts and previews of upcoming D&D books. Yesterday, Wizards of the Coast published a panel on Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos, an upcoming D&D campaign setting book that details the magical college of Strixhaven. The panel revealed several new details about the book, including a tease at some new mechanics related to the social pillar of gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Overwatch 2 Reveals Major Changes to Bastion

While it was officially announced by Blizzard Entertainment at BlizzCon 2019, Overwatch 2 has been rather quiet over the past two years since then. Of late, however, the developers have been offering up more information than ever about what to expect from the upcoming sequel when it does eventually release. This weekend, for example, Blizzard revealed a host of changes coming to Sombra with Overwatch 2 -- and also Bastion.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Wizards of the Coast Launches New AAA Game Studio, Working on GI Joe Game

Wizards of the Coast has launched a new games studio, with the first project being an action-adventure game set in the GI Joe universe. Wizards of the Coast has posted several job listings related to a new games development studio based out of the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina. The game studio is led by "industry veterans" from WB Games, the studio behind the Hitman series and several of the Batman: Arkham games. Although the new game studio is a division of Wizards of the Coast, it will be developing projects based on other Hasbro properties, such as Transformers, Micronauts, GI Joe, and Oujia. The first of these projects is third-person action-adventure game set in the GI Joe universe. Based on the job listings posted on the Wizards of the Coast website, this project will utilize the Unreal Engine and will utilize both a melee combat system and a shooting system.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Review: A Gorgeous Debut

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is the first game that developer Ember Lab has made, but you wouldn't be able to tell that from looking at it nor could you tell by playing. It doesn't do anything dazzling or revolutionary in terms of actual gameplay, but it's a solid throwback to the structures of games from the Nintendo 64 era with a stunningly depicted story that you'll want to spend plenty of time in.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Battle Royale Mode Would Be "Perfect" According to TimTheTatman

One of the most common debates surrounding the upcoming release of Halo Infinite amongst fans involves whether or not the game should feature a battle royale mode. The game type is one that has largely dominated the shooter space over the past few years, but up until this point, developer 343 Industries hasn't committed to bringing battle royale into Halo Infinite as of this writing. According to one of the biggest streamers on YouTube, though, 343 definitely needs to consider adding this feature because Halo Infinite would be a "perfect" candidate to incorporate the battle royale genre.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Chronicles of Crime Game Announced

Lucky Duck Games has announced a new Chronicles of Crime game, finishing off its Millennium trilogy of games. Earlier this month, Lucky Duck Games officially announced Chronicles of Crime: 2400, a new Chronicles of Crime game. This new game completes the trilogy of Chronicles of Crime standalone games started with Chronicles of Crimes: 1400 and continued with Chronicles of Crime: 1900. While each game is considered standalone, the three games have a running narrative that forms when played in order. Additionally, all three games star characters from the same family.
RETAIL
ComicBook

Konami Comments on Possibility of a New Castlevania Game

It has been a significant amount of time since the Castlevania franchise from Konami had as much spotlight as it has right now. Between the fact that there is a new Castlevania animated series set for Netflix after the conclusion of the original, the surprise release of the Castlevania Advance Collection, and the recent return of Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls as an Apple Arcade title, Konami certainly seems to be investing more in the brand. So, could that mean a new full title is in the cards? According to a new interview, there is always hope.
VIDEO GAMES

