CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Space Force reveals uniforms and Twitter can only see 'Star Trek' and 'Battlestar Galactica'

Detroit Free Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest military branch, the U.S. Space Force, has released prototypes of uniforms for its Guardians. The uniforms, revealed during a conference in Maryland on Tuesday, feature a dark navy coat, grey pants and six buttons, which are meant to symbolize Space Force being the sixth branch of the U.S. military, Gen. John Raymond told Military.com. In 2019, President Trump created the new branch, the first in seven decades.

www.freep.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

The New Space Force Uniforms Are Causing A Stir

Some people call them futuristic; others say they're a new take on the classic double-breasted tunic. But it seems everyone has a reaction to the new Space Force uniforms that the chief of space operations, Gen. John Raymond, unveiled at a conference this week. To many, the uniforms resemble those...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceNews.com

Space Force unveils dress uniforms for guardians

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — The suspense is over. The Space Force dress uniforms are finally out. On Sept. 21 at the Air Force Association’s Air, Space & Cyber conference, the chief of space operations Gen. John “Jay” Raymond unveiled the service’s dress uniform. “Every championship team needs a uniform,” Raymond...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Military.com

The Space Force Unveils its New, Sci-Fi Worthy Uniform

The Space Force finally has its own service dress uniform -- one worthy of the Starship Enterprise. The U.S. military's newest service unveiled its prototype dress uniform at the Air Force Association's Air Space & Cyber conference in National Harbor, Maryland, on Tuesday -- prompting commenters to share images and jokes online.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
MilitaryTimes

The Space Force’s new service dress and PT uniforms have landed

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.—The Space Force this week unveiled its new designs for service dress and workout uniforms as it continues to forge its own identity in the Pentagon. Two guardians showed off the business uniform for the first time at the Air Force Association’s annual conference here, showcasing a unisex look that the Space Force initially devised for women before adjusting for men’s comfort as well.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: U.S. Military Unveils Uniform Prototype For Space Force

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The U.S. military has unveiled the uniform prototype for its newest branch, the Space Force. Members, known as guardians, will wear a navy blue jacket with a series of silver buttons running diagonally from the right shoulder down the front of the chest. The six buttons have the Space Force seal on them.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starfleet#The U S Space Force#Military Com#Millitary Com#Star Trek
kisswtlz.com

Space Force reveals new prototype uniform

The U.S. Space Force has unveiled its prototype uniform for members of the newest military branch. Dubbed the “Guardian Service Dress,” General John Raymond showed off the navy-blue uniform during the Air Force Association’s Air, Space and Cyber conference on Tuesday. Silver buttons run diagonally along one side of the jacket front, with the wearer’s name pin on the left and a light blue shirt peeking out from underneath.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Examiner

'Is this Star Trek enough?': Space Force ridiculed over new uniforms

The new Space Force uniforms are some of the most bizarre ensembles under the sun, according to some Twitter users. The newest U.S. service branch unveiled its Guardian Service Dress , a prototype uniform for Space Force members, during the Space Force's annual Air Space Cyber conference on Tuesday. Social media users were unimpressed with the designs, comparing them to uniforms worn in science fiction series such as Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Popular Mechanics

The Air Force Wants Its Own Flying 'Jeep.' Here's What That Could Look Like.

The U.S. Air Force has chosen 35 new aircraft designs for its High-Speed Vertical Takeoff and Landing (HSVTOL) competition. Designs range from single-person models to transport helicopter-sized craft. Small, fast aircraft like these can operate without landing strips, retrieve pilots in enemy territory, ferry maintainers to small airfields, and transport...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
realcleardefense.com

Russia’s PAK DA Stealth Bomber: Big, Powerful Paper Plane

The Russian government recently announced that construction has begun on prototypes for their forthcoming stealth bomber, being developed under the name PAK DA. That means the field of low-observable bombers is promising to be more crowded than ever by the close of the 2020s, with the United States, Russia, and China all planning to field new platforms within the next nine or so years.
MILITARY
thedrive

Mysterious Stealthy Shape That Resembles Future Fighter Concepts Spotted At Radar Test Range (Updated)

The apparent low-observable aircraft test shape appeared in broad daylight at Lockheed Martin’s Helendale radar cross-section measurement range. An apparently previously unseen low-observable aircraft test shape has emerged, with initial open-source intelligence research indicating it was spotted at Lockheed Martin’s secretive Helendale radar-cross section (RCS) measurement facility. This site, located in the Mojave Desert not far from the company’s Skunk Works headquarters at Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, is among the most sophisticated of its kind and has played a key role in the development of U.S. stealth aircraft since the early 1980s. You can read all about this facility, which looks ripped from a science fiction movie, in this past feature of ours.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
realcleardefense.com

Why Russia’s Massive Poseidon Nuclear Torpedo Is So Terrifying

Poseidon is massive — and basing the torpedo on the ocean floor could make it impossible to stop. The Russian Navy’s fearsome Poseidon torpedo is not only nuclear-armed, but it is also nuclear-powered. And it is massive — estimated at around 7 feet in diameter and around 100 tons, the torpedo foregoes a conventional high-explosive warhead in favor of a nuclear payload. By comparison, one of the United States Navy’s standard heavy-weight torpedos, the Mark 48, is a paltry 21 inches in diameter and about 3,500 pounds.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy