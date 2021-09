All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Goodguys 28th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals will feature over 2,500 rods, customs, classics, muscle cars and trucks thru '87. The event will also include the Spectre Performance All American Sunday, Goodguys Autocross, the opportunity to cruise the Texas Motor Speedway track in your vehicle, Team Texas NASCAR Stock Car Rides, vendor & manufacturer exhibits, a giant swap meet, the Cars 4 Sale Corral, live music entertainment, a Model & Pedal Car Show, and free kids entertainment.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO