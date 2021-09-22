How CDOT is Helping Mitigate and Educate About Kids’ Risk in Car Crashes
With increased traffic and construction taking over the streets and highways of Colorado, word of accidents and road safety has become more important than ever. The Colorado Department of Transportation has partnered closely with hospitals to provide child passenger safety education. Recently, CDOT held a press conference where they talked first hand about the consequences of inadequate vehicle safety.95rockfm.com
