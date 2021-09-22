How CDOT is Helping Mitigate and Educate About Kids’ Risk in Car Crashes

According to a report from CBS Denver, the body of fallen climber Kelly McDermott will remain on Capitol Peak with no future recovery efforts planned at this time. This news follows an accident that occurred while crews were attempting to recover McDermott's body on August 4 after a fatal accident involving McDermott took place on July 31. As crews made their way to his body, an "avalanche of rocks" came tumbling down, injuring multiple members of the search and rescue team. The rugged and loose terrain has continued to pose issues as search and rescue crews have attempted to form a plan to get McDermott's body off of the mountain for the past month. It has since been deemed too dangerous to continue with this effort.

COLORADO STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO