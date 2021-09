The clock is ticking for small businesses to take advantage of some potentially lucrative Small Business Administration loan enhancements set to expire in the coming days. Currently, the SBA’s guarantee on its 7(a) loans is 90% up to $3.75 million, an enhancement Congress passed in late 2020 — and up from the 75% guarantee the SBA offered before that on loans greater than $150,000. SBA fees for all 7(a) loans had also been waived, having previously been a total of several percentage points for loans.

3 DAYS AGO