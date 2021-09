Netflix Unveils Voice Cast for Arcane, Debuts Character Posters. One of the most exciting projects at Netflix is the first animated adaptation of the popular League of Legends video game franchise, Arcane. The producers have now released a batch of brand new character posters featuring the protagonists and unveiling the voice cast. It will be up to Bumblebee (and soon Hawkeye) vet Hailee Steinfeld to dub the LoL champion Vi, Ella Purnell is Jinx while Kevin Alejandro is Jayce. The rest of the cast includes Katie Leung for Caitlyn, Jason Spisak as Silco and Toks Olagundoye as Mel. Additionally, JB Blanc is Vander and Harry Lloyd is Vicktor.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO