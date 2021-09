The Greensboro City Council could get hung up on the consent agenda at the Tuesday, Sept. 21 virtual meeting. The meeting, traditionally held on the third Tuesday of the month, is the only regular business meeting the current City Council holds during the month and tends to be lengthy. Previous City Councils have held two business meetings a month, but the current council dedicates its first regular meeting of the month to a public forum, and unlike previous councils does not hold a public forum at the business meeting.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO