Participating in FCC Auction 111? New Details Have Arrived

By RBR-TVBR
Radio Business Report
 4 days ago

If you are gearing up for participation in the auction of Construction Permits for low-power television and TV translator stations — the hallmark of the FCC’s “Auction 111” — then this is an article you’re going to need to read. Filing requirements, minimum opening bids, upfront payments and other procedures...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Radio Business Report

A Healthy Gain For Audacy On Wall Street

Cumulus Media isn’t the only audio content and distribution company with a big stable of radio stations that enjoyed a strong week on Wall Street. As Wall Street neared its closing bells, Audacy shares were on the rise, giving the company formerly known as Entercom its strongest stock price since early August.
MARKETS
