CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate Democrats step up scrutiny of blank-check firms

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and three other Senate Democrats on Wednesday sent letters to some of the most prolific SPAC dealmakers, voicing concerns over reports that SPAC insiders exploit regulatory loopholes at the expense of retail investors. Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are shell companies that raise...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Finger Lakes Times

Senate Democrats react to Gen. Milley China call

Two Democratic Senators are weighing in on phone calls between Gen. Mark Milley, the United States' top military officer and his Chinese counterpart about fears Donald Trump would start a war in his final weeks as president. (September 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
FOREIGN POLICY
marijuanamoment.net

House Officially Passes Defense Bill With Marijuana Banking Protections, But Key Senators May Block Path Ahead

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a large-scale defense spending bill that includes an amendment to shield banks that works with state-legal marijuana businesses from being penalized by federal regulators. Now advocates and industry stakeholders are left wondering: what’s the fate of the reform in the Senate? And can it make it to the president’s desk?
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Smith
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Tilman Fertitta
Person
Chamath Palihapitiya
AFP

How the US debt limit became 'a hostage that's worth ransoming'

A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time. In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again. The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all. The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
U.S. POLITICS
WFMZ-TV Online

Turnpike's $104M in unpaid tolls draws senators' scrutiny

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania senators grilled turnpike executives over their efforts to collect unpaid tolls that amounted to $104 million last year. A hearing Wednesday by the Senate Transportation Committee was prompted by an Associated Press report last week regarding some 11 million rides that generated no revenue for the debt-hobbled agency.
HARRISBURG, PA
bitcoin.com

US Senator Requests Government Agencies Step Up Efforts to Prosecute Criminal Use of Cryptocurrencies

U.S. Senator Margaret Hassan has requested that government agencies take “additional targeted steps to prevent and prosecute the use of cryptocurrency for criminal purposes.” She expressed her concern over “the rise in the use of cryptocurrency for criminal purposes.”. US Senator Requests Agencies Take Steps to Prevent and Prosecute Use...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Gm#Compensation#Reuters#Spacs#Congressional#Citigroup#Houston Rockets#Ev#Lordstown Motors Corp
Roll Call Online

Senate Democrats prepare to tweak House reconciliation package

Senate Democrats on Tuesday began vocalizing the many ways in which they expect their reconciliation package to differ from the legislation House committees have been marking up, with some of the biggest disagreements occurring in the tax, health care and climate policy arenas. The Senate Finance Committee wants to directly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
investing.com

The Correction Is Over. Bulls Jump Back Into The 'Risk Pool'

As noted last week, retail investors didn’t step in right away to buy the dip at the 50-dma. However, they did show up on Monday afternoon and continued to buy through the rest of the week. “With the market very oversold, a counter-trend bounce next week will not be a...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
investing.com

Chinese tech execs support 'common prosperity', helping SMEs at internet summit

WUZHEN, China (Reuters) - Chinese technology executives, facing a crackdown (https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13) by the authorities, pledged support on Sunday for Beijing's "common prosperity" drive and to help smaller companies. Alibaba (NYSE: BABA ) Group CEO Daniel Zhang, a prime target (https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/crackdown-hit-alibaba-divest-5-stake-chinese-broadcaster-2021-09-24) of the broad crackdown, told a conference organised by China's...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Stock Market News: Markets Squeeze Some Gains Despite Volatility

Market Indexes: It was a volatile week, with big swings, but all 4 indexes eked out small gains. “Stocks slid Monday, with major indices tumbling by over 2% during the worst points of the afternoon session, as investors nervously eyed the potential ripple effects of the default of a major Chinese real estate company, as well as ongoing debates over the debt limit in Washington. The CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, jumped by more than 30% to its highest since May, as a confluence of risks roiled markets.
STOCKS
investing.com

With Central Banks Having Started Taper Talk, What Comes Next?

As Q3 winds down and Q4 begins, the broad investment climate is being shaped by the turning of the monetary cycle. Norway was the first, and New Zealand will be next. It is not so much that these moves will force others to do the same. Instead, the Norges Bank and the RBNZ are simply ahead of the others. Although there is speculation that the Bank of England can move before the end of the year, it seems a stretch. The market feels increasingly confident that the Bank of Canada will raise rates around the middle of 2022. By our calculations, looking at the Fed funds futures, the market has priced in a hike for the September 2022 FOMC meeting and has discounted a little more than a 25% chance of a second hike. The offs may rise toward 50% before finding a new equilibrium.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Week Ahead: Fresh Catalysts Could Trigger Added Equity Market Volatility

China’s Evergrande remains a threat to global markets. Analysts warn of market weakness ahead of historically most volatile month of the year. Expect markets to remain at last week's levels of raised volatility through at least the Sept. 30 government funding deadline if the US Senate vote on Monday doesn't enable the suspension of the debt ceiling. Should the motion not pass, it could force a government shutdown at the end of the month, weighing on stocks.
STOCKS
investing.com

Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi to clean up existing mainland clients by end-2021

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global said on Sunday it had stopped taking new mainland customers from Friday and would end contracts with mainland clients by the end of the year to comply with local regulations. China's regulators intensified a crackdown https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-central-bank-vows-crackdown-cryptocurrency-trading-2021-09-24 on Friday, banning cryptocurrency transactions and...
MARKETS
investing.com

Deputy chief of Russia's Novatek says he will fight U.S. tax charges

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Mark Gyetvay, a deputy chief of Russian natural gas producer Novatek, who was arrested last week in the United States on tax charges, said on social media on Sunday that he had pleaded not guilty and would fight the charges. "Dear friends and colleagues. On Thursday I...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy