CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Text of the Federal Reserve's statement after its meeting

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0c4fG4pm00

Below is the statement the Fed released Wednesday after its policy meeting ended:

The Federal Reserve is committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time, thereby promoting its maximum employment and price stability goals.

With progress on vaccinations and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have continued to strengthen. The sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic have improved in recent months, but the rise in COVID-19 cases has slowed their recovery. Inflation is elevated, largely reflecting transitory factors. Overall financial conditions remain accommodative, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy and the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses.

The path of the economy continues to depend on the course of the virus. Progress on vaccinations will likely continue to reduce the effects of the public health crisis on the economy, but risks to the economic outlook remain.

The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. With inflation having run persistently below this longer-run goal, the Committee will aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time so that inflation averages 2 percent over time and longer‑term inflation expectations remain well anchored at 2 percent. The Committee expects to maintain an accommodative stance of monetary policy until these outcomes are achieved.

The Committee decided to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent and expects it will be appropriate to maintain this target range until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the Committee’s assessments of maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2 percent and is on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time.

Last December, the Committee indicated that it would continue to increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage‑backed securities by at least $40 billion per month until substantial further progress has been made toward its maximum employment and price stability goals.

Since then, the economy has made progress toward these goals. If progress continues broadly as expected, the Committee judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted. These asset purchases help foster smooth market functioning and accommodative financial conditions, thereby supporting the flow of credit to households and businesses.

In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee’s goals. The Committee’s assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on public health, labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.

Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Thomas I. Barkin; Raphael W. Bostic; Michelle W. Bowman; Lael Brainard; Richard H. Clarida; Mary C. Daly; Charles L. Evans; Randal K. Quarles; and Christopher J. Waller.

Comments / 0

Related
Fudzilla

Federal Reserve studies digital currency

Chairman Jerome Powell said no decision has been made on the matter yet, he added, and said the Fed does not feel pressured to do something quickly as other nations consider their own projects. "I think it's important that we get to a place where we can make an informed...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Fed ready to start reeling in emergency stimulus measures as economy heals

Washington — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago and a sign that it's concerned that high inflation pressures may persist. In its latest policy statement, the Fed also said it will likely...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

A divided Federal Reserve

As expected, a statement was released after September’s FOMC meeting by Chairman Powell. During his Press conference he expressed that tapering will begin “soon” with no clear-cut date for the initiation of the onset of tapering. The release statement said that “If progress continues broadly as expected, the Committee judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted.”
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Federal Reserve hints it will end pandemic stimulus programs

The Federal Reserve signaled on Wednesday that it may start cutting its enormous pandemic stimulus programs as soon as November and could raise interest rates next year. The US central bank left interest rates unchanged at near zero after its latest meeting. Rates were cut in March 2020 as the US economy reeled from the impact of the pandemic. But the Fed also indicated it may soon start pulling back on the $120bn in monthly asset purchases program that it started when the coronavirus hit the US.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lael Brainard
CBS 58

The Federal Reserve is getting ready to roll back its massive stimulus

(CNN) -- The Federal Reserve isn't ready to take its foot off the stimulus gas pedaljust yet, but that soon might change. If the economic recovery continues to progress as expected, the Fed "judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted," according to the bank's policy update published Wednesday.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

The Federal Reserve Should Still Start Tapering

At the Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting, on Sept. 21–22, officials will resume their debate about when and how to taper their Covid-related bond-buying program. Signs of a slowing economy thanks to the resurgent pandemic have complicated matters — especially when it comes to explaining the policy to investors — but the basic calculation hasn’t changed. Neither the recent setbacks nor Tuesday’s more-moderate-than-expected inflation figures should deflect the Fed from beginning to taper promptly and from planning to end the program by the spring.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Committee#Treasury#Mortgage Backed
eyeonhousing.org

Federal Reserve: Closer to Taper

The Federal Reserve has been supporting the housing market during the virus crisis, the 2020 recession, and the subsequent, ongoing recovery via asset-backed purchases (among other tools), including $40 billion a month of mortgage-backed security (MBS) purchases. These MBS purchases have held interest rates lower than they otherwise would have been. Today, the Fed moved closer to announcing a tapering or gradual cessation of these purchases, as it supports the goal of maximum employment and price stability.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AFP

US Fed preparing to remove stimulus 'soon' despite slower recovery

Rising Covid-19 cases have slowed the US economy's recovery, but the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it may nonetheless "soon" be time to begin removing the stimulus it provided during the pandemic. The closely-watched announcement left policy unchanged for now, but new forecasts from central bankers show they expect the first interest rate increase next year. That would take the benchmark lending rate above zero in the world's dominant economy for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Market watchers, as well as inflation hawks at the Fed, are concerned the stimulus is fueling price increases, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation could remain higher than expected as supply and employment constraints continue after last year's widespread business closures.
BUSINESS
CNN

Why everything changed for the Federal Reserve

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — Six weeks ago, the Federal Reserve was sending signals that it was time to start backing away from crisis-era support for the US economy.
WORLD
DailyFx

Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision

The Federal Reserve will release a new Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) as well as the first ‘dots’ in the dot plot for 2024. Policymakers most likely won’t announce a taper, but will give their strongest hint that the taper announcement will come as soon as November. We’ll discuss how...
BUSINESS
CNBC

What the federal debt ceiling showdown could mean for you

Congress must suspend or raise the debt ceiling or the country runs the risk of default. If lawmakers can’t reach a deal, it will increase borrowing costs, delay Social Security checks and veteran benefits and disrupt financial markets across the board. The clock is ticking on the federal debt ceiling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FXStreet.com

Federal Reserve preview: A nod to November

Covid caution and a jobs data miss mean the Federal Reserve will leave policy on hold next week, but with inflation staying elevated and the growth outlook remaining good we expect a more explicit acknowledgement that QE tapering will start this year. Fed on hold due to COVID-19 caution and...
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Federal Reserve Announces Ethics Investigation After Regional Bank Officials’ Trading

The Federal Reserve said yesterday that it’s breaking out the ol’ ethics guidelines to look into rules surrounding senior Fed officials' personal investments. The investigation was launched last week after documents showed that some regional Fed presidents like Boston’s Eric Rosengren held hundreds of thousands of dollars in stocks like Pfizer, Chevron, and AT&T.
ECONOMY
ABC News

ABC News

402K+
Followers
103K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy