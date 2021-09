British Royal family news reveals per a royal historian, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex’s memoir may prove to be the very last straw that the royal family can take from him. The source claimed that with the pressure which will be put on Harry to deliver in his memoir, it may find him spilling details that could possibly put him largely at odds with his family. But of course, all this depends on how far the 37-year-old Duke of Sussex is willing to go for money.

