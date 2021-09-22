CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray Brings a Telemundo Affiliate To A Key Midwest Market

By RBR-TVBR
Radio Business Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the largest Hispanic markets in the country without a local Telemundo affiliate will not have to wait much longer. The Spanish-language network will be marking New Year’s Day with its arrival in a big Midwest DMA, where Gray Television will make a low-power facility a sibling to the full-power UHF CBS affiliate it operates alongside the local affiliate for The CW Network.

