Deputies coax Shoreline casino burglary suspect down from roof

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
Suspect in Shoreline casino burglary Deputies said surveillance cameras captured the suspect taking items. (King County Sheriff's Office)

King County deputies had to coax a man down from a Shoreline casino’s roof after he was spotted following a burglary there.

On Sept. 3 at 3 a.m., the manager of the casino in the 16700 block of Aurora Avenue North called 911 to report there had been a break-in. Because he didn’t know if the burglar was still inside, the manager stayed in his car until deputies arrived.

When deputies arrived and noticed movement on the casino’s roof, they used a spotlight to find the hiding suspect. Deputies then used a loudspeaker to order the man to come down, but he appeared to be upset and refused.

After police used de-escalation and negotiating techniques, the man eventually came down on his own and was arrested.

Police said a search of the man turned up multiple computer and tablet devices owned by the casino. Surveillance cameras recorded the man taking the items.

Deputies said they also found several keys to the casino, which had been reported stolen during a previous burglary.

The man was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of second-degree commercial burglary.

Keys stolen from Shoreline casino Deputies found several keys to the building, which had been reported stolen during a previous burglary at the casino. (King County Sheriff's Office)

