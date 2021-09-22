CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archaeological Evidence Shows Early Homo sapiens in Europe Faced Subarctic Climates

scitechdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew insights into the climatic backdrop for an early wave of dispersal of our species into Europe during the last glacial period. The process how our species dispersed into new environments at that time represents an important evolutionary turning point that ultimately led to Homo sapiens populating all continents and a large diversity of climate zones and environments. The mechanisms that facilitated initial waves of expansion remain debated, but a majority of models based on the correlation of archaeological sites with spatially distant climatic archives has so far indicated that human groups relied on warmer climatic conditions to spread into new, more northern, environments.

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 3

