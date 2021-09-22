8 Stress-Busting Products That Cut Your Morning Routine in Half

We’ve had a stressful go for the last little while, and most of us can see it when we look in the mirror. The skin is just as vulnerable to the ill effects of stress as any other part of the body. As we savour the last warm rays of sunshine and brace ourselves for cold weather, getting a hold on stress and hormones now can help you reap the benefits of healthy skin over the coming months. Whether we’re seeing changes in our reflection or just under the microscope, stress-induced skin changes can shake self-esteem and impair the skin’s proper physiological functioning. And once the skin’s functions are compromised, a vicious cycle of stress and hormonal imbalance ensues, aggravating the body’s overall well-being. Stress-induced skin damage can present as worsened acne, changes in skin texture, flares of eczema, or pronounced wrinkles. Stress also drives hormonal imbalance, which, in turn, aggravates skin conditions.

SKIN CARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO