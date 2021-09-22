CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

8 Stress-Busting Products That Cut Your Morning Routine in Half

By Dominique Michelle Astorino
Well+Good
Well+Good
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether you commute to the office, work from the couch, are chasing a toddler, or are simply on the go, the mornings can be a hurried and stressful period of the day, particularly if your routine is complicated. Fortunately, a few simplifications here and there can fuse steps together, allowing you to maximize your time, reduce stress, and perhaps even enjoy a few spare moments of peace before you go on with the rest of your plans. Ahead, versatile, multifunctional must-haves that’ll gift you with a handful of extra minutes, and give you the chance to start your day on the right foot.

www.wellandgood.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Say This $7 Volumizing Product Makes Thinning Hair Look Twice as Full

This story originally appeared on People.com by Rachel Nussbaum. Once upon a time, mousse had a terrible rap. Sadly, it was deserved. It takes only a cursory glance at photos from the '80s (or the Friends episodes set back then), to see the enormous, crispy hairstyles it encouraged, and through the '90s, curl-focused mousses gave users ringlets crunchier than a McDonald's fry. But despite that heritage (no pun intended), John Frieda's cracked the code and developed a whipped hydrator (Buy It, $7, amazon.com) that gives shoppers thick, glossy hair.
HAIR CARE
Us Weekly

This Eye Cream Could Visibly Reduce Dark Circles in Just 7 Days

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’re stuck in an endless cycle. Our eye area always looks so tired, so we try using an eye cream to help remedy the situation. The thing is, the eye cream doesn’t work, so we just get tired of looking tired — and we just end up looking more tired the more we try to even fix that tired look. Now we’re getting tired of even saying the word “tired”!
SKIN CARE
Robb Report

The Best Body Lotions to Keep Your Skin Healthy and Hydrated

These days, it seems like everyone’s skincare focus is on the face. We get it, facial skin is important and a huge part of how you present yourself. But what about body skin? It is, after all, the majority of your flesh and it needs care as well. The most basic element of any skin regime is hydration and to keep yours topped off you need a proper body lotion. While it doesn’t sound as sexy as the latest Vitamin C serum, body lotion plays a critical role in the overall health of your skin. The best ones trap the maximum...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Stress#Hair Gel#Good Hair Day#De Longhi
WWD

The 14 Best Eyebrow Growth Serums for Fuller, Thicker Brows

Click here to read the full article. There are a multitude of contributing factors that can lead to the thinning of eyebrow hair. Stress, hormonal changes, overplucking, skin conditions, and even your diet can contribute to the changes that cause sparse brows. One way to create fuller-looking brows is to elevate your beauty routine with one of the best eyebrow growth serums on the market. We talked to several experts, from dermatologists to celebrity brow specialists, to get their professional opinion on hair growth products and what else you can do to cultivate your best brows.More from WWDPhotos of Billie Eilish's...
SKIN CARE
Cosmopolitan

9 Best Recyclable Beauty Products Worth Adding To Your Routine

Bad news first: Nearly 50 percent of Americans don’t recycle their empty beauty and personal care products—kinda understandable, given how confusing the rules around tossing these containers can be. But it's also kinda scary, considering that billions (yep, you read that right, BILLIONS) of new packaging pieces that are produced for the cosmetics industry every single year. Now for the good news: Recycling and properly disposing of our empties is getting a lot easier, as sustainable hair, makeup, and skincare brands work to clarify, simplify, and streamline the planet-saving process for consumers. So if you've been totally overwhelmed by the idea of switching up your beauty routine—even if you know you really should—here are the nine best recyclable beauty products that you'll feel good about incorporating into your routine.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Simple Diet Hack Dermatologists Swear By For Younger-Looking Skin

Glowing skin doesn’t come easily for many of us. Maintaining a healthy-looking complexion requires a stringent routine of cleansers, moisturizers and skincare treatments, and even still one bad night of sleep can ruin everything. But as it turns out, skincare isn’t just based on our topical products. Diet and nutrition...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
US Magazine

This $11 Hyaluronic Acid Serum May Cut Your Facial Bills in Half

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Getting a facial is an indulgence — and a pretty pricey one at that. Nothing can truly compare to receiving a skin treatment from a top professional, but there are products that can certainly come close.
SKIN CARE
HuffingtonPost

How To Transition Your Skin Care Routine For Fall

Is your beauty cabinet ready for fall? According to a study in the British Journal of Dermatology, decreased temperatures and humidity can affect your skin health. While it’s tempting to stick with the regimen that held you down in the summer, you may want to make updates as it gets colder.
SKIN CARE
New York Post

Revolutionize your skincare routine with Réduit Uni — for free

We all understand the importance of a quality skincare routine. But if you’re still washing your face in the traditional way, you’re not reaping the full benefits. When you use cloths, sponges, or your fingers to cleanse your face, you actually end up wasting a huge portion of the product. If you’re looking to streamline your entire skincare experience while using 10 times less product, then the Réduit Uni has you covered.
SKIN CARE
thedoctorstv.com

How Your Sleep Routine Can Affect Your Skin

Having better skin may be linked to your sleep routine and The Doctors love these dermatologist-approved tips you can take before bed and while snoozing that can lead to glowing skin in the morning. Dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner tells Real Simple, "We know that the skin undergoes daily circadian rhythms,...
SKIN CARE
seattlerefined.com

Study your climate to ace your skin care routine

Children returning to school means a more hectic lifestyle for families everywhere. Parents will need to balance work hours with school schedules and extra-curricular activities. This can cause stress and will almost certainly make the days seem shorter than they are. Hectic lifestyles often lead people to cut corners, especially...
SEATTLE, WA
ABC 4

The secret to making your morning make-up routine quicker

Deena sat down with Bre Powers, owner of Emira Utah Permanent Make-up, to talk about semi-permanent makeup and the newest brow trend: brow lamination. Powers talks about how semi-permanent makeup can last from 3-5 years depending on your skin type and other factors — it is also removable!. Brow lamination...
MAKEUP
digg.com

Here Are Nine Things To Do Every Morning To Boost Your Productivity

Plan your day the night before. It doesn't need to be incredibly specific, but you should know the main things you want to accomplish. You can also lay out the clothes you'll wear and make sure you have what you need for breakfast. All of this helps you sidestep "decision fatigue," which can suck up more of your energy than you realize.
TODAY.com

How to reinvent and perfect your morning routine

Whatever your morning routine was before the pandemic — whether chaotic, invigorating or performed with military precision — it may be a little rusty after months of working from home. Many people also rush through this key time without putting much thought into how it might affect the hours to...
LIFESTYLE
csufresno.edu

Simplify Your Skincare Routine With These Tips

Life is simply better when you can live minimally. As a result, this last decade, trends have shifted towards embracing quality over quantity when it comes to all things in our life—food, clothing, and even skincare products. For years the beauty industry has been pumping out an abundance of products...
SKIN CARE
alive.com

Your Skin is Stressed Out

We’ve had a stressful go for the last little while, and most of us can see it when we look in the mirror. The skin is just as vulnerable to the ill effects of stress as any other part of the body. As we savour the last warm rays of sunshine and brace ourselves for cold weather, getting a hold on stress and hormones now can help you reap the benefits of healthy skin over the coming months. Whether we’re seeing changes in our reflection or just under the microscope, stress-induced skin changes can shake self-esteem and impair the skin’s proper physiological functioning. And once the skin’s functions are compromised, a vicious cycle of stress and hormonal imbalance ensues, aggravating the body’s overall well-being. Stress-induced skin damage can present as worsened acne, changes in skin texture, flares of eczema, or pronounced wrinkles. Stress also drives hormonal imbalance, which, in turn, aggravates skin conditions.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

3 Signs Your Cleanser Is Completely Wrong for Your Skin—And What To Use Instead

Any derm will tell you that your cleansing step is the most important one in your routine. It's responsible for clearing dirt, makeup, and grime out of your pores, and creating a clean canvas on top of which you can apply the rest of your products. Because of this, it's critical that you're starting the process with the right product—and know exactly how to figure out when you're using the wrong cleanser.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy