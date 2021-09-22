GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Friends of the Galion Public Library is in need of your used or new greeting cards to make bookmarks for the upcoming sale. Please place on the Friends donation cart by Monday, Sept. 27 for the group to use in the upcoming book sale. Any donations after that date can be used for next sale. They usually hand out over 300 bookmarks per sale. For information, visit the Friends of the Galion Public Library, Inc. on Facebook or email frgallib@gmail.com.