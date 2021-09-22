Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Portage, Stark, Summit by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-22 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Portage; Stark; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Portage County in northeastern Ohio Northwestern Stark County in northeastern Ohio Summit County in northeastern Ohio * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barberton, or near Akron, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Akron, Ravenna, Cuyahoga Falls, Massillon, Kent, Barberton, Green, Solon, Hudson, Twinsburg, Tallmadge, North Canton, Streetsboro, Macedonia, Mogadore, Hartville, Garrettsville, Mantua, Stow and Broadview Heights. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
