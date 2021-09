If it hadn’t been for a mortgage forbearance program, Destiny Blackmon says she could have lost her home. Blackmon had just returned to work after dealing with a medical issue when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and knocked her and her husband, Floyd, and their three children off their feet again. “It just got really bad … both of us had like a crazy reduction in hours,” says Blackmon. By June 2020, she estimates they were getting by on the equivalent of a single pre-COVID income.

