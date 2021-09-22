Cold-hearted science: Supercooling technique advances preservation of human tissue

Researchers at UC Berkeley successfully revived human heart tissue after it had been preserved in a subfreezing, supercooled state for 1 to 3 days. By preserving the cardiac tissue at a constant volume in a rigid isochoric chamber, researchers were able to prevent the formation of ice crystals that could have damaged the micro heart muscle cells. The researchers examined the structural integrity of the heart cells and tested whether the tissue retained normal functions, such as autonomous beating and responsiveness to drugs and external electrical stimuli.