CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

Cold-hearted science: Supercooling technique advances preservation of human tissue

Berkeleyan Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at UC Berkeley successfully revived human heart tissue after it had been preserved in a subfreezing, supercooled state for 1 to 3 days. By preserving the cardiac tissue at a constant volume in a rigid isochoric chamber, researchers were able to prevent the formation of ice crystals that could have damaged the micro heart muscle cells. The researchers examined the structural integrity of the heart cells and tested whether the tissue retained normal functions, such as autonomous beating and responsiveness to drugs and external electrical stimuli.

engineering.berkeley.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

John Hinckley, who tried to assassinate Reagan, granted unconditional release

A federal judge approved a plan Monday to unconditionally release John Hinckley Jr., who had shot and wounded former President Ronald Reagan in 1981, from all remaining court-ordered restrictions, if he continues to follow rules and agrees to undergo regular mental health examinations. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
City
Berkeley, CA
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
CNN

Five key takeaways from Germany's historic election

(CNN) — Germany's left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the largest share of the vote in Sunday's federal election, putting them in pole position to form the country's next coalition government -- but they could be in for some tricky negotiations. Angela Merkel, one of the world's highest profile political...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Materials Science#Human Organs#Engineering Research#Uc Berkeley#Isochoric Chamber#The Advanced Technologies#Biochoric Inc
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the country are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With such ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy