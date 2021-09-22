CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox poses with BFF Kourtney Kardashian for a new SKIMS campaign

By Rachel Askinasi
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oGsqU_0c4fDqmg00
Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian presented together at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. ANGELA WEISS/Contributor/Getty Images
  • Megan Fox is the latest celebrity face for SKIMS, Kim Kardashian West's shapewear line.
  • Fox posed with her friend Kourtney Kardashian for a series of photos in the shapewear.
  • Their friendship went public when they started dating rapper pals Machine Gun Kelly and drummer Travis Barker, respectively.

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian have been spotted together since they respectively started dating musical friends Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker. Now, they are starring in a SKIMS campaign.

The shapewear brand by Kardashian's sister Kim Kardashian West announced the new campaign on Instagram Wednesday with a photo from the shoot that showed celebrities in black, two-piece, cotton sets.

"Cotton has never looked this good," the caption read.

Fox took to her own Instagram feed to share a pair of photos of her and Kardashian topless.

"Kourt, forever isn't long enough 🖤 Welcome to our SKIMS Cotton Shoot — an immersive experience," the actress wrote.

She shared another photo of her and the Poosh founder in white cotton sets to her Instagram story.

Fox and Kardashian have been more public about their friendship recently. At the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards earlier in September, they stood on stage together to introduce a performance by rapper Kelly, who dates Fox, and drummer Barker, who is dating Kardashian.

During the appearance, Fox joked that the men would be their "future baby daddies."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SSIQ5_0c4fDqmg00
The duo wore black and white cotton sets in the campaign photos. SKIMS/Instagram and Megan Fox/Instagram

Fox isn't the first celebrity outside of the Kardashian and Jenner families to star in a SKIMS campaign.

TikToker and Kardashian friend Addison Rae landed her own campaign video that dropped on YouTube in September 2020. Then, in July 2021, the brand tapped supermodel Kate Moss to be the first non-related, famous endorser of its shapewear.

Representatives for SKIMS and Megan Fox respectively did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

