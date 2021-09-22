CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZEN Graphene Solutions and Trebor Rx Announce Health Canada Approval for ZENGuard Mask

 5 days ago

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, today announces Health Canada approval of ZENGuard™ disposable face mask with biocidal coating and is rated at an ASTM Level 3. The review process included extensive examination of data related to shedding, inhalation safety, skin irritation, pathogen deactivation, bacterial filtration efficiency and viral filtration efficiency. As a result of the review, Health Canada has validated that ZENGuard™-enhanced surgical masks are safe for use by Canadians.

chaindrugreview.com

WBA makes majority investment in Shields Health Solutions

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Shields Health Solutions announced on Tuesday that WBA, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Walgreen Co., is making a majority investment in Shields, an industry leader in integrated, health system-owned specialty pharmacy care. WBA’s investment signifies another step the company is taking to accelerate...
BUSINESS
clevelandstar.com

MGX Minerals Commences Review of Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Technology

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / MGX Minerals Inc. ('MGX' or the 'Company') (CSE:XMG)(FKT:1MG)(OTCQB:MGXMF) is pleased to announce a joint internal and external review is underway of existing Advanced Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Technologies ('SMR') and related opportunities. MGX, a leader in clean energy technology and metals, is currently reviewing existing SMR designs, fuel and related commodities. In particular, TRI - structural ISOtropic particle fuel ('TRISO') reactors, and related mining and fuel processing. For more information on TRISO reactors see: https://www.energy.gov/ne/articles/triso-particles-most-robust-nuclear-fuel-earth.
BUSINESS
drugdeliverybusiness.com

IVX Health raises $100M to accelerate expansion for infusion centers

Nashville, Tennessee-based IVX plans to utilize the funding to accelerate its entry into new markets in 2022 and beyond in its effort to make its outpatient infusion centers the country’s preferred destination for pharmaceutical care for patients with complex conditions. According to a news release, the complex conditions treated at...
NASHVILLE, TN
McKesson Launches Rapid Returns Solution for Health Systems

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2021-- McKesson Corporation, a global healthcare company, is unveiling McKesson’s Rapid Returns Solution for Health Systems today. The solution helps hospitals and health systems increase the amount of credit received for returned pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter products, expedites credit processing, and simplifies the returns process to enable staff more time for patients. The offering is provided through PharmaLink, a national pharmaceutical reverse logistics and disposal provider. Pharmacy leaders can also take advantage of a complimentary assessment to help evaluate the maturity of their current unsaleable returns program. The evaluation provides a maturity score and insights for hospitals as they aim to simplify the returns process.
HEALTH
clevelandstar.com

Angle PLC Announces Parsortix Demonstrates Ability to Isolate CTCs

PARSORTIX SYSTEM DEMONSTRATES ABILITY TO ISOLATE CTCs FOR DOWNSTREAM GENE ANALYSIS REVEALING MULTIPLE PROGNOSTIC BIOMARKERS. Leading European study centre presents results of three studies in ovarian and lung cancer at 5th ACTC Conference. Novel CTC biomarkers found to predict progression free survival and treatment response for longitudinal patient monitoring in...
CANCER
KATC News

Ochsner to provide Pfizer booster shots

Ochsner Lafayette General will begin administering Pfizer booster shots to those adults who meet the CDC criteria this week. Pfizer booster shots will be administered to individuals beginning Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Domingue Recreation Center.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Deadline

Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed Electric Automaker Polestar Valued At $20 Billion In SPAC Deal

Polestar, the electric vehicle company backed by Volvo of Sweden and Leonardo DiCaprio was valued at $20 billion in a SPAC deal that will take it public. The company, founded in 2017 by Volvo Cars and Chinese automotice group Zhejiang Geely Holding, has two cars, Polestar 1 and Polestar 2, currently on roads in Europe, North America and Asia and plans to launch three new models by 2024. Existing investors include Volvo Car Group, Geely and actor and activist DiCaprio. The company Monday announced plans to merger with a SPAC, or special purpose acquisition company, Gores Guggenheim, formed by the Gores Group...
BUSINESS
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: Pfizer tests COVID pill as preventive medicine

NEW YORK — Pfizer has started testing its potential COVID-19 treatment as a preventive medicine aimed at warding off the virus if a close contact gets it. The drugmaker said Monday that it will study the pill it is developing in combination with a low dose of the HIV drug ritonavir in people who are at least 18 years old and live in the same household with someone who is infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

These Engineers Have Invented an Entirely New Approach to Recycling Plastic

Our planet and everything that lives on it is buckling under the weight of all the plastic waste we're producing. The volume of these non-biodegradable materials discarded after use is only increasing, so we need new ways to tackle them, and fast. A new study demonstrates the proof-of-concept of an entirely new approach to plastic recycling, inspired by the way nature naturally 'recycles' the components of organic polymers present in our environment. The approach takes guidance from the fact that proteins within organic polymers are constantly broken down into parts and reassembled into different proteins, without losing the quality of the building blocks. In essence,...
ENVIRONMENT
clevelandstar.com

Trust Stamp Awarded $3.9M DHS Contract

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Trust Stamp (OTCQX:IDAI)(Euronext Growth:AIID), a global provider of AI-powered trust and identity services used across multiple sectors, today announces it has entered into a fixed price purchase order (the 'Agreement') amounting to U.S. $3,920,764 with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ('ICE'), a federal agency under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Higg Launches Traceability Partner Program

The Higg traceability program is a collaboration beginning with technology partners atma.io by Avery Dennison, FibreTrace and TrusTrace. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Intra-Cellular says clinical study shows its schizophrenia drug helps patients with bipolar disorder

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. gained 1.5% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said clinical data showed that its experimental treatment for bipolar disorder reduced depressive symptoms. The Phase 3 study evaluated Caplyta, which is already approved as a treatment for schizophrenia, in 381 people with bipolar I or bipolar II disorder who were experiencing a depressive episode. There were no significant weight changes in the group of people who took the drug compared with those who got the placebo. The most common side effects were sleepiness and nausea. The drug is currently under review at the Food and Drug Administration as a bipolar therapy, and the regulator is expected to make a decision by Dec. 17. Intra-Cellular's stock has gained 15.5% so far this year, and the S&P 500 is up 18.6% for the year.
HEALTH
Best Life

Pfizer CEO Just Predicted When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over

After a year and a half that has seen vaccines rolled out and contagious variants spread, many experts have gone back and forth on their timelines for when they believe the ongoing threat of COVID-19 could be put behind us. But even as some parts of the world still face rising cases or a shortage of necessary doses, some are becoming confident that the trajectory could change relatively soon. This list now includes Albert Bourla, CEO of pharmaceutical company and vaccine manufacturer Pfizer, who just predicted that the pandemic could finally be over in a relatively short amount of time. Read on to see how long he believes it will be before we can move past the virus.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
clevelandstar.com

3 Reasons Why Auto Dealers Will Need a Lending Solution Refresh in 2022

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Our world has been turned upside down in the past 18 months. As the pandemic swept around the globe it touched every single industry in some way. With quarantines, shutdowns, and lockdowns, people found themselves out of work or working substantially reduced hours. This resulted in smaller paychecks. Unfortunately, the cost of living did not decrease with the worldwide reduction in income.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

‘Self-Sustaining’ Tree Inspires Biodegradable Jackets

Merging trend-forward design and innovative technologies, each jacket plants 10 trees and is made from 99 percent recycled materials. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ENVIRONMENT

