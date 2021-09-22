CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
APICORP Launches its Inaugural Green Bond Framework

 5 days ago

DAMMAM, SAUDI ARABIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Green Bond Framework follows the approval of the ESG Policy Framework in April 2021; Reinforces APICORP's (www.APICORP.org) focus on funding of renewable energy and other green projects; Exposure to green assets in lending portfolio more than quadrupled from 2015 to 2020; Paves the way to the issuance of a Green Bond in the near future as one of the first energy focused institutions in the world to do so.

