A2Z Signs Distribution Agreement with Regional Partner in Italy

Endeavor is putting down a big chunk of change on sports wagering: The entertainment and talent-agency conglomerate clinched a deal to acquire OpenBet, a sports-gambling technology company, for $1.2 billion. Endeavor is buying OpenBet, which has about 1,000 employees worldwide, from Scientific Games. The deal price of $1.2 billion will be paid through a combination of $1 billion in cash and $200 million in Endeavor’s Class A common stock. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. According to Endeavor, the acquisition of OpenBet will complement its position in sports...

GAMBLING ・ 13 HOURS AGO