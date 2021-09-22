CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

ACDM Honors PHASTAR with Award for Innovation in the Management of Clinical Trial Data

clevelandstar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDURHAM, NC and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / PHASTAR, a global specialist biometrics contract research organization (CRO) offering industry leading data management, data science, statistical consulting and clinical trial reporting services, was announced as a joint winner of the 2021 Innovation in the Management of Clinical Data Award by the Association for Clinical Data Management (ACDM).

