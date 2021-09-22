ACDM Honors PHASTAR with Award for Innovation in the Management of Clinical Trial Data

Before worrying about where user data will be stored and handled, you should probably worry about how you will handle your static data. Static data refers to data that doesn't change frequently. This is often the data that defines the configuration and structure of the system. It might not seem that important, and you probably think that this is just overhead. However, if you don't set up an automatic and efficient way to handle this data, you will have a difficult time when the system starts getting bigger, and you need to migrate to another system.

