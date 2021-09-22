Las Vegas Raiders not getting a huge break with Tua Tagovailoa out

The Miami Dolphins will be without Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday, but that is not as big an advantage for the Las Vegas Raiders as one would think. In the NFL, the quarterback position is the most important position there is, and luckily for the Las Vegas Raiders, they have a bonafide starter in Derek Carr, who is one of the best in the game right now. In fact, it is so rare that a team has a strong starting quarterback, that there are some teams in the NFL right now trotting out starters that would not even start on another team.