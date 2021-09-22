CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viral Video of Fan Taking Down N.Y. Jets Offense Viewed Over 2M Times

By Pat Pickens
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jets fan and TikTok creator TD.Sports ruthlessly analyzed rookie quarterback Zach Wilson's first of four interceptions in the team's loss to New England Sunday.

www.newsweek.com

FanSided

Zach Wilson not winning over many Jets fans in NFL debut

New York Jets fans hope Zach Wilson is the franchise quarterback they’ve been waiting for but his NFL debut isn’t going particularly well. Had the New York Jets not won a couple of meaningless games last season, they would’ve walked to the No. 1 overall pick and Trevor Lawrence. Alas, Adam Gase coached his team to a couple of wins that pushed them down to the No. 2 pick. Yet, they felt hopeful that Zach Wilson, their choice with the second selection, could be the right guy.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zach Wilson not taking exception to Jets fans booing: 'They should be disappointed'

Zach Wilson is not giving Jets fans a thumbs down for booing his poor Week 2 performance against the Patriots. Jets fans did not hold back on voicing their dissatisfaction with Wilson’s play in their return to MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon, smattering the rookie quarterback with boos as he tossed four interceptions and failed to lead New York’s offense to a touchdown.
NFL
Newsday

Sam Darnold soaring as Zach Wilson struggles. Give it some time, Jets fans.

It is the nightmare scenario every Jets fan fears, a perfect storm of disappointment that is entirely in keeping with this seemingly unending run of failure:. What if it turns out that Zach Wilson simply isn’t as good as the Jets had envisioned when they looked to him as the answer at quarterback? And what if Sam Darnold thrives now that he has left the team and joined a more stable situation with the Panthers?
NFL
The Eagle-Tribune

BURT: Five takes from Patriots' win over Jets

The Patriots beat the Jets, 25-6, in convincing fashion after a competitive 20 minutes in the first half. It wasn’t a knockout or TKO, because Mac Jones was not a star in East Rutherford, N.J. on Sunday afternoon, but the Pats’ young QB made the fewest mistakes and in pro football, that matters.
NFL
The Spun

Video Of Young Jets Fan Roasting Team Going Viral

The New York Jets were humiliated in their home opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday. While Jets fans placed most of the blame of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson – and rightfully so – one Jets fan is going viral for a video he made about just how bad the team was.
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Signing Notable Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys added a quarterback on Wednesday, claiming former Carolina Panthers third-round pick Will Grier off waivers. Grier, who made two starts in two seasons in Carolina, both in 2019, was waived on Tuesday after being beaten out by P.J. Walker for the No. 2 QB role behind Sam Darnold. Now, Grier joins Cooper Rush and Dak Prescott as signal callers on the Dallas roster.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About Tony Romo

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made his opinion on his former quarterback Tony Romo extremely clear this week. Jones believes that Romo is a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Romo, who retired from the NFL following the 2016 season, is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. Romo has Hall of Fame-worthy statistics, though he likely won’t get in due to a lack of postseason success.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
New York Post

Why Dak Prescott’s return was surreal for girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

