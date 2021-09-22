CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

As Evergrande Fails, China's Housing Market Could Go Flat—What This Means for Beijing

By Alex J. Rouhandeh
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Thursday could mark the first of a series of events that may lead to the collapse of China's second-largest property developer, the Evergrande Group. Facing an $83 million interest payment on a bond, Evergrande could face its first of many loan defaults on its over $300 billion worth of debt.

While some have likened a potential Evergrande collapse to the fall of America's one-time fourth-largest bank, Lehman Brothers, in 2008, analysts say the scope of such a fall would not have the same effects on the international economy.

Still, with its hands in China's consumer products, electric vehicles, health-care services, and video production sectors, an Evergrande collapse would have a wide-reaching effect on China's economy. Beijing has so far pumped $18 billion into the country's banking system in a move to protect the Chinese lenders. But a number of industries and people who profit from the nation's housing market could soon suffer.

Newsweek spoke with the Brooking Institution's David Dollar who specializes in the global economy with a focus on China. He said this moment could prove as an inflection point for President Xi Jinping 's government. With the real estate market standing as one of China's most important sectors, its future and the wealth of the country's people may very well hang on the administration's upcoming decisions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZcrNj_0c4fBrS900

"The Chinese government's done a good job managing their economy over a long period of time, and people's incomes are going up," Dollar told Newsweek . "If they can manage this well then people will be happy, as a lot of household wealth is tied up in housing. So, if the government can prevent a bubble that collapses, then that just leaves people in a good position. On the other hand, if they mismanage it, then it starts undermining this story of their competence."

China stands as the world's fastest-growing consumer market with more and more people purchasing goods. As the country has become wealthier, its urban centers have grown. Subsequently, Dollar said more people are buying goods to fill their new apartments, and as a growing number of people continue to move to the cities, more cement factories, lumber producers, and construction workers are being called upon to fill these demands. It is for these reasons that the real estate market stands with such significance in China's growing economy.

Dollar predicts that if Evergrande falls, then the housing market will enter a "soft period." Prices will neither rise nor fall and will likely stay that way for some time. In conjunction with recent regulations, an Evergrande collapse could see construction continue its recent slowdown. This phenomenon has and likely would result in cooling off of the demand seen amongst Chinese buyers for new apartments.

Right now, Dollar said, many households own additional investment apartments that they don't rent out but rather plan to sell in the future, given that housing prices have continued to rise in recent years. Should the effects of an Evergrande collapse be greater than recent predictions and trigger a mass sell-off and subsequent price drop, many Chinese citizens could see a collapse in their net worths. Beijing will work to prevent any such phenomenon from occurring.

"People see buying an apartment as a sign of their progress," Dollar said. "Since most people have their wealth in their household, you're going to have a lot of unhappy people if there's a significant downturn in prices."

Comments / 0

Related
charlottenews.net

Chinese province orders companies to suspend production

Beijing [China], September 26 (ANI): China's manufacturing hub Zhejiang province has ordered a swath of companies to temporarily halt production as the province struggles to meet its energy consumption targets, a media report said. The order has affected nearly 160 energy-intensive companies, mainly the textile, dyeing and chemical fibre industries,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
bitcoin.com

US Lawmakers See China's Authoritarian Crackdown on Crypto as Big Opportunity

Several U.S. lawmakers see China’s authoritarian crackdown on cryptocurrency, including bitcoin, as “a perfect opportunity for American leadership on cryptocurrency.” One senator noted that it is “a reminder of our huge structural advantage over China.”. US Lawmakers Comment on China’s Cryptocurrency Crackdown. Following the latest news of China’s crackdown on...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Housing Prices#Evergrande Fails#The Evergrande Group#Lehman Brothers#Chinese
CNBC

Evergrande stocks in Hong Kong slide as investors monitor situation surrounding developer; Asia shares rise

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were higher in Monday morning trade, with investors monitoring stocks related to embattled developer China Evergrande Group. Shares of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group in Hong Kong plunged around 15% following the firm's Friday warning that it was in a "serious shortage of funds." The company also announced over the weekend that it will not proceed with plans to issue RMB shares.
STOCKS
BBC

China Evergrande: What the company's debt crisis means for the world

China Evergrande: What the company's debt crisis means for the world. The debt crisis at property giant China Evergrande Group poses a challenge for the Chinese government. It is unclear whether Beijing will provide the company with the funds to meet its debt obligations. So how did we get here...
ECONOMY
thedrive

China’s Big New Twin-Jet Long-Endurance Armed Combat Drone Emerges

An intriguing new high- and far-flying Chinese drone design has been seen in full scale on the grounds of the upcoming Zhuhai Airshow. China's big international airshow in Zhuhai hasn’t even officially kicked off yet, but we are already getting a peek at what is going to be displayed there. One new development is China's J-16D electronic attack jet being seen with jamming pods for the first time. Now we are getting our first lifesize view of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation's Cai Hong (Rainbow) 6, better known by its designation CH-6. It is a long-endurance, twin-jet engine, multirole drone. In the past, we have only seen models and low-fidelity renderings of the design.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Country
China
The Associated Press

Under China pressure, Taiwan opposition choses new leader

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s main opposition Nationalist Party chose former leader Eric Chu as its new chairperson Saturday in an election overshadowed by increasing pressure from neighbor China. Four candidates, including incumbent chair Johnny Chiang, had competed for the leadership of the party that has advocated closer relations with...
POLITICS
Interesting Engineering

China's Sponge Cities: What Are They and How They Work

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video link. Climate change is happening now and urbanization is escalating faster than ever. One of many inevitable results of these events' combination, cities and small towns are battling excess floods that are taking numerous lives. Urgent situations like these take instant solutions, and China is on its way to bring up one: Sponge cities.
CHINA
AFP

China's central bank rules all crypto transactions are illegal

China's central bank on Friday said all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies are illegal, sounding the death knell for the digital trade in China after a crackdown on the volatile currencies. The global values of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin have massively fluctuated over the past year partly due to Chinese regulations, which have sought to prevent speculation and money laundering. "Virtual currency-related business activities are illegal financial activities," the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in an online statement Friday, adding that offenders would be "investigated for criminal liability in accordance with the law." The notice bans all related financial activities involving cryptocurrencies, such as trading crypto, selling tokens, transactions involving virtual currency derivatives and "illegal fundraising".
ECONOMY
KTLA

China declares all Bitcoin, other cryptocurrency transactions illegal

China’s central bank on Friday declared all transactions involving Bitcoin and other virtual currencies illegal, stepping up a campaign to block use of unofficial digital money. Friday’s notice complained Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital currencies disrupt the financial system and are used in money-laundering and other crimes. “Virtual currency derivative transactions are all illegal financial […]
ECONOMY
The Independent

Chinese banks try to calm fears about developer's debts

Seeking to dispel fears of financial turmoil, some Chinese banks are disclosing what they are owed by a real estate developer that is struggling under $310 billion in debt, saying they can cope with a potential default.The announcements came as Evergrande Group promised to talk with some individual investors who bought its debt while creditors waited to see whether Beijing will intervene to oversee a restructuring to prevent financial disruptions.Evergrande’s struggle to meet government-imposed debt limits has prompted fears a default might disrupt the Chinese economy or global financial markets. While ratings agencies say a default appears likely, economists...
ECONOMY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
580K+
Followers
61K+
Post
624M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy