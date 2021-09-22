CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress Passes Stopgap Measure To Keep Government Funded Through December 3

By Alex Cameron
news9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn theory, Congress is a step closer to solving its looming funding and debt crises, while in reality lawmakers may be no closer at all. The Democrat-controlled House yesterday passed a stopgap measure to keep the government funded at current levels until December 3 and also to extend the suspension of the debt ceiling until December 2022. Without the measure, government agencies would begin shutting down October 1, the start of the new fiscal year, and the federal government would risk defaulting on its debts likely at some point in The middle of October.

www.news9.com

