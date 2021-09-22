CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate Democrats step up scrutiny of blank-check firms

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AvREF_0c4fBSa600
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the IRS budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington U.S., June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and three other Senate Democrats on Wednesday sent letters to some of the most prolific SPAC dealmakers, voicing concerns over reports that SPAC insiders exploit regulatory loopholes at the expense of retail investors.

Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are shell companies that raise funds through an initial public offering to take a private company public through a merger at a later date.

The lawmakers sought information on how investments in SPACs were solicited, how these executives were compensated and if such compensation was tied to the stock performance of the merged entity created out of a deal between a SPAC and a private firm.

"We seek information about your use of SPACs in order to understand what sort of Congressional or regulatory action may be necessary to better protect investors," Senators Elizabeth Warren, Sherrod Brown, Tina Smith and Chris Van Hollen wrote in the letters.

The letters were sent to six SPAC investors, including Cantor Fitzgerald's Chief Executive Officer Howard Lutnick, former Citigroup (C.N) banker Michael Klein, casino mogul and Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta and veteran investor Chamath Palihapitiya.

The letters were also sent to David Hamamoto, who led the SPAC that merged with EV maker Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE.O), and former General Motors (GM.N) Vice Chairman Stephen Girsky.

The blank-check market, which saw dealmaking activity at a frenetic pace since last year, has somewhat fizzled out after coming under the scanner of regulators in the United States earlier this year.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is also reviewing such acquisition vehicles, seeking clearer disclosures.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

The debt limit fight is a scam. The GOP counts on voters not knowing that.

On the Senate floor Monday, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) proclaimed that if the Democratic majority decides, in his rendering, to “go it alone” on a suite of pending budgetary matters, “they will not get Senate Republicans’ help with raising the debt limit,” a ceiling that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned we’ll hit sometime in October. Since 19 Senate Republicans, including McConnell, already voted for a compromise version of President Biden’s infrastructure bill, and since debate on Biden’s larger budget package is an intramural negotiation among Democrats — with Republicans choosing to be on the sidelines by threatening a filibuster — McConnell is signaling that his caucus is content to kneecap a Democratic president with the threat of letting the United States default on its credit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Smith
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Tilman Fertitta
Person
Chamath Palihapitiya
MarketWatch

The crypto industry could take tax fight all the way to the Supreme Court

The cryptocurrency community launched an all-out but ill-fated lobbying blitz to water down new proposed tax reporting rules that could be passed into law as early as next week, but now the industry is changing tacks and gearing up for a constitutional fight in the courts that could help redefine Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable government inquiries into Americans' financial lives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Gm#Compensation#Spacs#Congressional#Citigroup#Houston Rockets#Ev#Lordstown Motors Corp
marijuanamoment.net

House Officially Passes Defense Bill With Marijuana Banking Protections, But Key Senators May Block Path Ahead

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a large-scale defense spending bill that includes an amendment to shield banks that works with state-legal marijuana businesses from being penalized by federal regulators. Now advocates and industry stakeholders are left wondering: what’s the fate of the reform in the Senate? And can it make it to the president’s desk?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Biden administration to send out shutdown guidance TODAY as Democrats scramble to pass stop gap spending measure and raise the debt ceiling as government funding runs out in one week

President Joe Biden's Office of Management and Budget is due to release shutdown guidance Thursday - a week before the government shuts down if Congress doesn't pass a funding bill. OMB's spokesperson Abdullah Hasan told Punchbowl News that 'prudent management requires that the government plan for the possibility of a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
FOX 43

Turnpike's $104M in unpaid tolls draws senators' scrutiny

Pennsylvania senators have grilled turnpike executives over their efforts to collect unpaid tolls that amounted to $104 million last year. A hearing Wednesday by the Senate Transportation Committee was prompted by an Associated Press report last week regarding some 11 million rides that generated no revenue for the debt-hobbled agency.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

U.S. House Passes Cannabis Banking Reform As Part Of Defense Spending Bill

The U.S. House of Representatives passed an amendment on Tuesday that would allow banks to do business with cannabis companies without being penalized by federal regulators. The measure, approved on a voice vote making it part of a large-scale defense spending bill, came after the House Rules Committee made in order the amendment from Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) for floor consideration, Marijuana Moment reported, adding that it was one of various drug policy proposals lawmakers were hoping to attach to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Even Republican 'moderates' reject plan to avoid shutdown, debt crisis

By any fair measure, Congress has quite a bit on its plate. The deadline for the next government shutdown, for example, is a week from tomorrow. The deadline for the debt ceiling soon follows. Meanwhile, lawmakers need to approve emergency funding for disaster relief and provide funds to help resettle our Afghan allies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Liberal Senate Democrats urge House to postpone critical infrastructure vote

Eleven liberal Senate Democrats are urging their House counterparts to postpone passage of bipartisan infrastructure legislation until Congress passes a massive social welfare spending package. “The House of Representatives should wait to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill,” Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders and 10 other liberal Democrats said in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

188K+
Followers
212K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy