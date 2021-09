The Board of Light & Power’s J.B. Sims coal-fired plant on Harbor Island prior to its demolition. File photo / Bob Walma

At this point in the process, the city of Grand Haven and the Board of Light & Power have no plans to pursue a natural gas peaking plant on Harbor Island.

But perhaps to the chagrin of some in the community, the BLP has continued to move forward with its draft air permit with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). The state agency will be hosting an online public meeting and hearing later today.