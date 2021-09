State Sen. Roger Victory, right, said wearing masks in schools is a decision that “must be left to informed individuals to decide what is best for themselves and their families.” Tribune file photo / Matt DeYoung

State Rep. Luke Meerman and state Sen. Roger Victory on Tuesday voiced their support of local parents in their fight to legally overturn the Ottawa County health department mask mandate for K-6 students.

Meerman, R-Coopersville, and Victory, R-Hudsonville, say they stand behind parents and their right to choose what is best for their own children.